Everton vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Carabao Cup preview

Everton have not reached a cup quarter-final since 2016 and not won a trophy since 1995.

Beat Newcastle and they will have achieved the former. The Toffees then need only look to Thursday's opponents for recent proof of how much Carabao Cup glory can mean to a club starved of success for so long.

David Moyes' team selections so far have made clear how seriously he is taking this competition, something he is sure to double down on after consecutive 2-0 Premier League defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal ended Everton's seven-match unbeaten start to the season.

As many managers new to English football do Matthias Jaissle made a raft of changes in the second round against West Brom, with Newcastle narrowly escaping a shootout thanks to a late Harvey Barnes winner.

He learned from those mistakes by going strong at Millwall in round three so we can expect him to do the same here in a bid to build on a morale-boosting victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

There remain too many question marks over both teams so far this term, and several fitness doubts, meaning at the prices the 1x2 is perhaps best avoided, especially when a draw leads to penalties rather than a handshake.

Newcastle's defensive vulnerabilities are worth opposing in some way though, with them 17th in the Premier League table for most expected goals against, and 16th for most goals conceded.

They have conceded at least twice in half of their 10 matches in all competitions, twice having four put past them away from home.