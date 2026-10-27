Everton vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and Carabao Cup preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
1.5pts Thierno Barry to score anytime at 15/8 (General)
0.5pt Barry to score a brace at 12/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Barry to score a hat-trick at 66/1 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Everton have not reached a cup quarter-final since 2016 and not won a trophy since 1995.
Beat Newcastle and they will have achieved the former. The Toffees then need only look to Thursday's opponents for recent proof of how much Carabao Cup glory can mean to a club starved of success for so long.
David Moyes' team selections so far have made clear how seriously he is taking this competition, something he is sure to double down on after consecutive 2-0 Premier League defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal ended Everton's seven-match unbeaten start to the season.
As many managers new to English football do Matthias Jaissle made a raft of changes in the second round against West Brom, with Newcastle narrowly escaping a shootout thanks to a late Harvey Barnes winner.
He learned from those mistakes by going strong at Millwall in round three so we can expect him to do the same here in a bid to build on a morale-boosting victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
There remain too many question marks over both teams so far this term, and several fitness doubts, meaning at the prices the 1x2 is perhaps best avoided, especially when a draw leads to penalties rather than a handshake.
Newcastle's defensive vulnerabilities are worth opposing in some way though, with them 17th in the Premier League table for most expected goals against, and 16th for most goals conceded.
They have conceded at least twice in half of their 10 matches in all competitions, twice having four put past them away from home.
Everton haven't exactly been banging in the goals but in THIERNO BARRY they have a player who is a constant threat and worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 15/8.
Only Erling Haaland (6.1) has got on the end of more than his 5.1 xG in the top flight this season. The Frenchman has not quite been able to convert enough of those chances, scoring three times, the same number of goals he has managed in the Carabao Cup.
He bagged a hat-trick in the 4-0 win at Preston and in just 58 minutes against Wolves had two point-blank efforts saved.
Newcastle were bullied by Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (scored twice) and both Sidiki Cherif and Ellis Simms at Coventry (both scored) while Jean-Philippe Mateta somehow didn't find the net in the early stages at Selhurst on Sunday.
At 12/1 for BARRY TO SCORE A BRACE and 66/1 for a HAT-TRICK, this feels a match worth chancing our arm in given the question marks over the Magpies' defence, and issues against powerful, mobile target men.
And if he has a field day but fails to find the net, we can just go back in a few days' time when these teams meet again in Monday Night Football.
Odds correct at 15:00 GMT (27/10/26)
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