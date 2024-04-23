Everton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Nottingham Forest's embarrassing reaction following Sunday's defeat to Everton has taken the conversation away from what a vital, and perhaps necessary, three points it was for the Toffees. Sean Dyche's side now sit five points clear of Luton in the Premier League table and find themselves as 14/1 outsiders for the drop. Those odds will only increase if they can find a way to get something against Liverpool on Wednesday. The Reds' win at Fulham is likely to bring back the confidence and belief after a week which threatened to fully derail their season. Whatever happens with the Arsenal game on Tuesday night, and the quick turnaround means this preview will be published before then, a trip to Goodison is simply must-win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

What are the best bets? This is quite a tricky game to get involved with in the betting given the short price on an away win. An implied probability of over 70% aligns with what we usually see from the Merseyside derby - a Liverpool win.

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed success in games against Everton

The Toffees haven't been bad at home either, I just can't particularly bring myself to back an Everton win in this fixture. The only time I've done it before was during the Liverpool injury crisis in the lockdown era. Carlo Ancelotti was also in charge of Everton that day (honestly, how did that happen?), but I digress, it feels like there are far more negatives than positives to me in the 1X2 market. Instead, I'll side with the 3/1 on IDRISSA GUEYE TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Idrissa Gueye to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder scored in the win over Forest, but he's far better known for his defensive work. Each of the last six Premier League starts have brought at least three successful tackles.

He's also seen a foul in each, with four of those bringing two, and he has seven yellows in 20 league appearances for Everton this season. Considering it's on odds-on price he sees 2+ fouls in the contest, the appeal comes in taking the bigger odds on one of those to land him in the book.

James Tarkowski to commit 2+ fouls

Everton 5+ corners Click here to back with Sky Bet Only Bournemouth (13.3) average a higher number of fouls than Everton (12.5) in the Premier League this season. JAMES TARKOWSKI has seen at least two fouls in five of his last appearances. Everton have taken at least five corners in four of their last six games.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be fit enough to feature

Everton remain without four players for Wednesday's visit of Liverpool. Dele Alli, Lewis Dobbin and Nathan Patterson are all out, while striker Beto is unavailable following a clash of heads in the closing minutes of their previous game - he will miss the next two in line with concussion protocols. Dyche has also said he is “hopeful” that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available after coming off with a knock. Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago are still out for the Reds, with forward Diogo Jota sidelined for the next couple of weeks with an injury picked up in the win at Fulham.

Predicted line-ups Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Match facts Everton are winless in their last 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (D9 L3), their longest run without a home win against any opponent in their league history.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 26 Premier League games against Everton (W12 D13), winning four of the last five and keeping a clean sheet in the last four.

Everton have failed to score in each of their last four Premier League meetings with Liverpool, their longest run without a league goal against the Reds since a run of nine between 1972 and 1976.

Everton vs Liverpool has seen more red cards than any other fixture in Premier League history (23), with Everton’s 16 the most one side has against another in the competition. Ashley Young was sent off in the reverse fixture, though there hasn’t been a red card in both meetings between the sides since 2005-06.

Everton have won both of their last two Premier League home games, each while keeping a clean sheet; the Toffees last won more in a row at Goodison in the competition from May-September 2021 (4), while they last did so without conceding from March-August 2019 (5).

This will be Jürgen Klopp’s final Merseyside derby in charge of Liverpool in the Premier League. He’s won nine of his 16 league meetings with Everton (D6 L1), with no Reds manager ever winning as many as 10 league Merseyside derbies. He could also become just the second Liverpool boss to win both his first and last league meeting with Everton, after Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Everton, scoring five and assisting one. He scored a brace in the reverse fixture in October – the last player to score 2+ goals in both Merseyside derbies in a league campaign was Dixie Dean in 1932-33, while the last for Liverpool was Dick Forshaw in 1925-26.

No player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Everton this season than Dwight McNeil (8 – 3 goals, 5 assists). However, McNeil has never scored or assisted a goal in 10 league appearances against Liverpool, only facing Manchester United (12) more without a top-flight goal or assist.