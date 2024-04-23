Everton vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Idrissa Gueye to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet)
Nottingham Forest's embarrassing reaction following Sunday's defeat to Everton has taken the conversation away from what a vital, and perhaps necessary, three points it was for the Toffees.
Sean Dyche's side now sit five points clear of Luton in the Premier League table and find themselves as 14/1 outsiders for the drop. Those odds will only increase if they can find a way to get something against Liverpool on Wednesday.
The Reds' win at Fulham is likely to bring back the confidence and belief after a week which threatened to fully derail their season.
Whatever happens with the Arsenal game on Tuesday night, and the quick turnaround means this preview will be published before then, a trip to Goodison is simply must-win for Jurgen Klopp's side.
This is quite a tricky game to get involved with in the betting given the short price on an away win. An implied probability of over 70% aligns with what we usually see from the Merseyside derby - a Liverpool win.
The Toffees haven't been bad at home either, I just can't particularly bring myself to back an Everton win in this fixture. The only time I've done it before was during the Liverpool injury crisis in the lockdown era.
Carlo Ancelotti was also in charge of Everton that day (honestly, how did that happen?), but I digress, it feels like there are far more negatives than positives to me in the 1X2 market.
Instead, I'll side with the 3/1 on IDRISSA GUEYE TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
The midfielder scored in the win over Forest, but he's far better known for his defensive work. Each of the last six Premier League starts have brought at least three successful tackles.
He's also seen a foul in each, with four of those bringing two, and he has seven yellows in 20 league appearances for Everton this season.
Considering it's on odds-on price he sees 2+ fouls in the contest, the appeal comes in taking the bigger odds on one of those to land him in the book.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
Only Bournemouth (13.3) average a higher number of fouls than Everton (12.5) in the Premier League this season.
JAMES TARKOWSKI has seen at least two fouls in five of his last appearances.
Everton have taken at least five corners in four of their last six games.
Everton remain without four players for Wednesday's visit of Liverpool.
Dele Alli, Lewis Dobbin and Nathan Patterson are all out, while striker Beto is unavailable following a clash of heads in the closing minutes of their previous game - he will miss the next two in line with concussion protocols.
Dyche has also said he is “hopeful” that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available after coming off with a knock.
Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago are still out for the Reds, with forward Diogo Jota sidelined for the next couple of weeks with an injury picked up in the win at Fulham.
Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Odds correct at 1730 BST (23/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.