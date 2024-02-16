Everton vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The talk in the days leading up to this fixture was dominated by Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace, with the club set to bring in former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as his replacement. On Thursday, their press conference was cancelled after Hodgson fell ill in training. An update provided by the club latter that day confirmed he is stable and undergoing tests.

Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.



Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 15, 2024

This game could be hugely important in deciding who goes down from the Premier League, yet a lot of the focus will rightly be on the 76-year-old, with wishes for a speedy recovery from the football world.

What are the best bets? On the game itself, Everton's home performances haven't matched their results - they've been better than the wins column suggests - yet 4/6 feels on the short side to get involved with them. Palace have hardly been impressive, but the significance of the contest could easily see it becoming a nervy, scrappy, low event one. If that's the case, ADAM WHARTON TO BE CARDED is an appealing bet at 6/1. CLICK HERE to back Adam Wharton to be carded with Sky Bet The midfielder played the full 90 against Chelsea following his January arrival from Blackburn, with a huge seven successful tackles in that contest. He also committed a foul.

In 22 Sky Bet Championship starts for Rovers before that switch, Wharton was carded five times, with at least two fouls coming in ten of his league appearances.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Adam Wharton to be carded

Dwight McNeil 2+ tackles

Tyrick Mitchell 3+ tackles Click here to back with Sky Bet WHARTON's potential for a card has already been discussed, while TYRICK MITCHELL is a regular in the tackles count. He's seen at least three successful in seven of his last nine league away outings. On the Everton side of things, DWIGHT MCNEIL has returned at least a successful tackle in eight of his nine home league starts this season.

Team news

Michael Olise is out injured for Crystal Palace

Adboulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey will face late fitness tests for Everton, and Sean Dyche will be hoping that both players are available to start. Arnaut Danjuma and Andre Gomes are missing though and it could be a similar looking line-up to the one that was beaten by Manchester City last time out. With no press conference from Palace, there is some uncertainty surrounding their team news. Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are the significant figures missing for the visitors though, as all remain sidelined through injury.

Predicted line-up Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma, Hughes; Franco, Mateta, Ayew.

Match facts Everton have drawn their last two Premier League matches at Goodison Park – they haven’t drawn three in a row at home since a run of four in January/February 2015.

Crystal Palace have lost their last three away Premier League matches, shipping 11 goals in these games. The Eagles haven’t lost more consecutively since losing their final four away games in the 2019-20 season.

Since a run of four consecutive Premier League wins in December, Everton haven’t won any of their last seven games (D3 L4). They have only scored four times in this run and failed to find the net in four of their last five.

This will be Crystal Palace’s second successive Premier League match played on a Monday, after their 1-3 defeat to Chelsea last week. Indeed, it will be the Eagles’ 16th Monday fixture in the competition over the last four seasons (2020-21 to 2023-24), at least two more than any other club.

In all competitions, Everton’s only win in their last 11 games (D5 L5) was at home against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January. Having already beaten them in the Premier League this season, the Toffees are looking to win three games against an opponent in a season for the first time since 2019-20 vs Watford.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has won seven Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, only winning more against Bournemouth (8). He’s unbeaten in seven against the Eagles (W4 D3) since a 2-0 defeat with Burnley in November 2019.