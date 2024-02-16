Everton vs Crystal Palace betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Adam Wharton to be shown a card at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
The talk in the days leading up to this fixture was dominated by Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace, with the club set to bring in former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as his replacement.
On Thursday, their press conference was cancelled after Hodgson fell ill in training. An update provided by the club latter that day confirmed he is stable and undergoing tests.
This game could be hugely important in deciding who goes down from the Premier League, yet a lot of the focus will rightly be on the 76-year-old, with wishes for a speedy recovery from the football world.
On the game itself, Everton's home performances haven't matched their results - they've been better than the wins column suggests - yet 4/6 feels on the short side to get involved with them.
Palace have hardly been impressive, but the significance of the contest could easily see it becoming a nervy, scrappy, low event one.
If that's the case, ADAM WHARTON TO BE CARDED is an appealing bet at 6/1.
The midfielder played the full 90 against Chelsea following his January arrival from Blackburn, with a huge seven successful tackles in that contest. He also committed a foul.
In 22 Sky Bet Championship starts for Rovers before that switch, Wharton was carded five times, with at least two fouls coming in ten of his league appearances.
WHARTON's potential for a card has already been discussed, while TYRICK MITCHELL is a regular in the tackles count. He's seen at least three successful in seven of his last nine league away outings.
On the Everton side of things, DWIGHT MCNEIL has returned at least a successful tackle in eight of his nine home league starts this season.
Adboulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey will face late fitness tests for Everton, and Sean Dyche will be hoping that both players are available to start.
Arnaut Danjuma and Andre Gomes are missing though and it could be a similar looking line-up to the one that was beaten by Manchester City last time out.
With no press conference from Palace, there is some uncertainty surrounding their team news.
Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are the significant figures missing for the visitors though, as all remain sidelined through injury.
Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma, Hughes; Franco, Mateta, Ayew.
Odds correct at 1155 GMT (17/02/23)
