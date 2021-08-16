Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
James Rodriguez celebrates his goal against Leicester
James Rodriguez has completed a move to Al-Rayyan

Everton transfer news: Toffees offload James Rodriguez to Al-Rayyan

By Sporting Life
17:34 · WED September 22, 2021

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez has completed a move to Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Colombia international only joined the Premier League club last September and initially proved to be a major hit under old boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodriguez scored six goals in 26 appearances for the Toffees’ last season, but Ancelotti’s surprise exit to Real Madrid this summer saw a change in his situation at Goodison Park.

New manager Rafael Benitez told the South American he was not part of his plans and after he travelled to the Middle East at the weekend to finalise a move with the transfer window in the region still open until the end of the month, a permanent switch has now been confirmed.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Speaking after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup loss at QPR, Benitez suggested the player reportedly on £200,000 a week had to leave due to financial reasons.

He said: “Don’t forget, we are talking about a special situation from this club, the financial fair play rules have to manage everything in the best way we can.”

Benitez had expected more information in the coming days following the cup loss in the capital and Rodriguez’s departure brings an unwanted saga to an end.

When summer moves to Porto and Turkish outfit Basaksehir failed to materialise, the former Liverpool boss conceded it may be difficult to offload the club’s highest earner.

But Al-Rayyan will be the next destination for Rodriguez, who has failed to hit the heights achieved at the 2014 World Cup where he won the Golden Boot.

He has represented Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton in Europe, producing a number of eye-catching displays at the beginning of his tenure in England before his form and the club’s tailed off in the second half of the previous campaign.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS