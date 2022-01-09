The announcement comes after Brendan Rodgers suggested Leicester could seek to have the game called off after they were reduced to just eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford.

It is the second time the fixture has been called off, after the original match was postponed in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Leicester's squad.

The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.

They managed to put the problems aside to begin their defence of the cup with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets in their third-round clash at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have 17 players currently unavailable.