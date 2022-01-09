Sporting Life
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
Everton-Leicester called off due to Foxes' player shortage

By Sporting Life
19:37 · SUN January 09, 2022

Everton’s match against Leicester on Tuesday has been postponed due to the Foxes not having the required number of players available, the Premier League has announced.

The announcement comes after Brendan Rodgers suggested Leicester could seek to have the game called off after they were reduced to just eight senior outfield players for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Watford.

It is the second time the fixture has been called off, after the original match was postponed in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Leicester's squad.

The Foxes have been hit by a raft of injuries, positive coronavirus tests and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups in recent weeks.

They managed to put the problems aside to begin their defence of the cup with a convincing 4-1 win over former manager Claudio Ranieri’s Hornets in their third-round clash at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have 17 players currently unavailable.

A club statement read: "The club can confirm that the Premier League fixture away to Everton has been postponed following a meeting of the Premier League Board.

"The decision came after the club confirmed that it had an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match due to COVID-19 cases, injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The fixture will now be rearranged again for a future date, with all previously purchased tickets for the game to remain valid. The club regrets the inconvenience this may cause for supporters of both Leicester City and Everton."

