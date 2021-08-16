The 28-year-old midfielder suffered the injury during the Blues’ Premier League defeat to West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Frenchman is undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the problem but Everton have ruled out surgery.

The club said in a statement: “Everton can confirm that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a stress response in a bone in his foot sustained during Sunday’s match against West Ham United.