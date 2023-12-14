Everton: Abdoulaye Doucoure repaying Sean Dyche faith

These are troubled times at Goodison Park, but there are some bright spots on the pitch for the blue half of Merseyside.

Abdoulaye Doucoure epitomises the essence of Sean Dyche's Everton this season, somehow keeping their collective heads above the relegation zone right now despite that 10-point deduction. With more than 200 Premier League appearances now under his belt, the pressing machine that is Doucoure possesses a wealth of top-flight experience, making him a crucial asset and one of the key figures in the squad. His significant contributions, including scoring pivotal goals, have turned him into an Everton folk hero. Doucoure made his professional debut in Ligue 1 during the 2012–13 season when he was at Rennes. In 2016, he signed for Watford before heading to La Liga club Granada on loan. After a decent spell there, he was back at Watford, playing 141 matches across three seasons. He then joined Frank Lampard’s Everton. Operating seamlessly as a central or attacking midfielder, Doucoure showcased his prowess in 25 league games last season, and his impact has continued in the current season - with Dyche being the key difference in his resurgence.

It’s not always been easy for Doucoure on Merseyside. In Lampard's final home game, a loss to Southampton, the player found himself as an unused substitute. He was snubbed for the former manager’s last 18 Premier League games - and whenever he did feature, he was playing deeper than at present. Dyche has found a way to get the best out of Doucoure since putting him back in the side in February. Since then he’s been terrific, most notably when securing safety for Everton with the decisive goal against Bournemouth on the final day of the season at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure Transfer Value - how much is he worth?

Our Estimated Transfer Value (eTV) currently ranks Doucoure at €4.4million. As a ball-playing midfielder, he has gone down in value since peaking when he joined Everton in 2020 at €16m, it’s decreased considerably. But this is partly because of his torrid spell under Lampard and also the fact that his contract ends in 2025. At 30 years old, his resale value is also on the wane.

Sean Dyche’s most hardy asset

Since Dyche was hired as head coach at Goodison, Doucoure has only missed Premier League matches through suspension. The former Burnley boss described him as a ‘shining light’ following the recent 3-0 win over Newcastle. “Doucs has been a shining light,” said Dyche. “Different managers have different views on players; that’s the way it goes. He (Lampard) just had a different view. I wanted him in the side straight away and he’s been delivering ever since I got here.” Doucoure is typically played as a No.10 but is a lot more than just a player who delivers attacking contributions. He can also defend from the front, has pressing intensity and great positional sense. His ability has been fundamental to Everton's resurgence, especially over the past three matches.