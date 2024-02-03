Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Toffees equalise late to deny Spurs

Everton scored in the 94th minute to earn a point against Tottenham, moving out of the drop zone in the process.
Richarlison had twice put Spurs in front in the match against his former team, netting in the 4th and 41st minute, either side of a Jack Harrison goal.
The second half was scrappy with very little quality from either team, but it looked as though Spurs were heading for victory before Jarrad Branthwaite stepped in.
The Toffee centre-back got on the end of a flicked free-kick, clambering the ball over the line to level up proceedings.
According to the xG data, a point was the least Everton deserved, the hosts racking up 2.50 xG to Spurs' 0.91.
Sean Dyche's men travel to face Manchester City next weekend, while Spurs - who remain fourth - host Brighton.
