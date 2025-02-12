Everton 2-2 Liverpool: James Tarkowski scores stunning 98th-minute equaliser

It sparked chaotic scenes as fans spilled onto the pitch and, after the final whistle, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was sent off for confronting referee Michael Oliver with Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure also dismissed after scuffling in front of the visiting supporters with a bottle seemingly thrown from the crowd.

Liverpool looked to have been on their way to cementing their position at the Premier League after Mohamed Salah’s 73rd-minute goal appeared to have claimed the 120th and last derby here.

But Tarkowski had other ideas and lashed home a volley with virtually the last kick of the game to leave fans celebrating as though they had won.

Salah had earlier provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half equaliser after Beto, who gave Virgil van Dijk one of his more uncomfortable evenings, had scored the opener.

Liverpool’s Argentina international certainly made the most of his derby-day reprieve, having been suspended for the original date two months ago before Storm Darragh blew through, and was one of the visitors’ better performers.