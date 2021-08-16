In what was a tight game of few good scoring chances, Ogbonna's headed goal was the difference on Sunday afternoon.

The first half lacked quality in forward areas, but it was West Ham who got into the better areas without really troubling Jordan Pickford.

Everton, who were still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, really struggled to get anything going in attack, with Lukasz Fabianski having a quiet day in between the sticks.

The match-winner came in the 74th minute, and despite their best efforts, Everton couldn't force a meaningful chance afterwards, as the Hammers held on to go sixth in the Premier League table.

While the game didn't live up to the billing in terms of entertainment, it was another profitable match for Sporting Life followers, with Tom Carnduff's selection of West Ham to have 6+ corners sailing in - the visitors finishing with nine.