Age: 23

Position: Centre-forward

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Country: France

Randal Kolo Muani has been stealing all of the headlines this season at Eintracht Frankfurt, his goals and assists have been the highlight of the club's season so far in the Bundesliga, with Kolo Muani racking up 11 goals and a further ten assists himself.

His compatriot Evan Ndicka is not short of suitors, however, and has been a target for big clubs across the top five leagues for a few seasons now.

The 23-year-old centre back is out of contract in the summer and is most likely going to leave Oliver Glasner's side after five seasons, since joining from Auxerre back in the summer of 2018.

The Frenchman has one goal and one assist to his name so far this season, playing every minute of their 24 matches so far this season.

Ndicka ticks a lot of boxes in terms of qualities that coaches look for, from modern centre backs.

Standing at 6"2' in height, Ndicka is aerially a handful to deal with in the air and cuts an imposing figure playing the left centre-back role in a back three for Eintracht.

Ndicka is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and is useful at carrying the ball from deeper areas in his own half towards the midfield and able to link with players in forward areas.

This season, he has been a bit more reserved in his role at the back which has seen an uptick in defensive numbers for him. He leads the Bundesliga for clearances this season, with 126 clearances so far this season.

He is also sixth highest in the league for blocks made, another sign of him using his superior athleticism to get in the way of passes or shots in dangerous areas.

Last season, he was able to be a lot more offensive with the ball and also be a threat from set-pieces, scoring and assisting four times each in the 21/22 campaign, helping Glasner to success in the UEFA Europa League in his first season as Eintracht boss.

There are some concerns over his ability to transition from a back three system to a back four system, however, given his age and profile as a centre back, he seems like too good a bargain to turn down for clubs in need of defensive depth, such as Liverpool.