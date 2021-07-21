Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
John Eustace
John Eustace is the odds-on favourite for the Swansea job

Next Swansea manager odds: John Eustace heavy odds-on favourite for role

By Sporting Life
22:22 · WED July 21, 2021

QPR assistant manager John Eustace is the heavy odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

The Swans are on the lookout for a new boss following Steve Cooper's departure on Wednesday.

The second tier club said Cooper, who had a year left on his contract, had opted to leave the Liberty Stadium.

"Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season," the club said in a statement.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Next permanent Swansea manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • John Eustace - 1/5
  • Cameron Toshack - 6/1
  • Russell Martin - 9/1
  • Alan Tate - 11/1
  • Eidur Gudjohnsen - 11/1

Click here for more

Eustace's only previous managerial spell was with non-league side Kidderminster between June 2016 and May 2018. Harriers won 55 of their 103 games under his guidance - an impressive 53.40% win ratio.

As a player, he had Premier League experience with Coventry and Middlesbrough while also featuring in the second tier for the likes of Stoke and Watford.

Cooper, who guided England Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, led Swansea to consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship.

They lost in the play-off semi-finals in 2020 to Brentford, who beat the Swans again in last season’s play-off final at Wembley.

Cooper added: “I’m very proud of what we have achieved over the past two seasons, especially getting to the play-off final, but it feels like a good time for all parties to make a change.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

“It is a fantastic club, with incredible supporters and I’m very grateful to them, to the players and all the staff for making me so welcome here. I wish the team every success for the future.”

Swansea chief executive Julian Winter said the decision “was reached amicably two weeks ago”.

Winter added: “Just like the playing squad, when a manager has 12 months left on a contract, there has to be a coherent plan that allows the club to continue to build both on and off the pitch, and that involves dialogue around contracts.

“We felt as a club that the situation needed clarity and with a new season edging closer, the mutual nature of this decision allows both parties a chance to look forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Steve the best of luck for the future and thank him for the work he has done during his two years with the football club.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS