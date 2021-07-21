Next Swansea manager odds: John Eustace heavy odds-on favourite for role

QPR assistant manager John Eustace is the heavy odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

The Swans are on the lookout for a new boss following Steve Cooper's departure on Wednesday. The second tier club said Cooper, who had a year left on his contract, had opted to leave the Liberty Stadium. "Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season," the club said in a statement.

Next permanent Swansea manager (odds via Sky Bet) John Eustace - 1/5

Cameron Toshack - 6/1

Russell Martin - 9/1

Alan Tate - 11/1

Eidur Gudjohnsen - 11/1 Click here for more

Eustace's only previous managerial spell was with non-league side Kidderminster between June 2016 and May 2018. Harriers won 55 of their 103 games under his guidance - an impressive 53.40% win ratio. As a player, he had Premier League experience with Coventry and Middlesbrough while also featuring in the second tier for the likes of Stoke and Watford. Cooper, who guided England Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, led Swansea to consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship. They lost in the play-off semi-finals in 2020 to Brentford, who beat the Swans again in last season’s play-off final at Wembley. Cooper added: “I’m very proud of what we have achieved over the past two seasons, especially getting to the play-off final, but it feels like a good time for all parties to make a change.

