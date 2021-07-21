Next Swansea manager odds: John Eustace heavy odds-on favourite for role

QPR assistant manager John Eustace is the heavy odds-on favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.
The Swans are on the lookout for a new boss following Steve Cooper's departure on Wednesday.
The second tier club said Cooper, who had a year left on his contract, had opted to leave the Liberty Stadium.
"Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season," the club said in a statement.
Eustace's only previous managerial spell was with non-league side Kidderminster between June 2016 and May 2018. Harriers won 55 of their 103 games under his guidance - an impressive 53.40% win ratio.
As a player, he had Premier League experience with Coventry and Middlesbrough while also featuring in the second tier for the likes of Stoke and Watford.
Cooper, who guided England Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, led Swansea to consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship.
They lost in the play-off semi-finals in 2020 to Brentford, who beat the Swans again in last season’s play-off final at Wembley.
Cooper added: “I’m very proud of what we have achieved over the past two seasons, especially getting to the play-off final, but it feels like a good time for all parties to make a change.
“It is a fantastic club, with incredible supporters and I’m very grateful to them, to the players and all the staff for making me so welcome here. I wish the team every success for the future.”
Swansea chief executive Julian Winter said the decision “was reached amicably two weeks ago”.
Winter added: “Just like the playing squad, when a manager has 12 months left on a contract, there has to be a coherent plan that allows the club to continue to build both on and off the pitch, and that involves dialogue around contracts.
“We felt as a club that the situation needed clarity and with a new season edging closer, the mutual nature of this decision allows both parties a chance to look forward.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Steve the best of luck for the future and thank him for the work he has done during his two years with the football club.”