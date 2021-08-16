European round-up: West Ham win in Zagreb; Spurs, Leicester held

Leicester 2-2 Napoli Victor Osimhen denied Leicester the perfect start in the Europa League as Napoli hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point. The striker struck twice in the second half as the visitors deservedly grabbed a 2-2 draw in Group C at the King Power Stadium. Ayoze Perez’s first goal since March and Harvey Barnes’ second-half goal gave the Foxes a commanding lead. But Osimhen grabbed a classy lifeline for the visitors and then headed in a late leveller, with Leicester’s frustrations compounded when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off in injury time.

Rangers 0-2 Lyon Steven Gerrard’s 50th European tie as Rangers boss ended in a 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon at Ibrox. Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi fired in a terrific opener for the French side after 22 minutes of the Group A opener in Govan. The Scottish champions had come close on a few occasions in the first half but in the 55th minute Gers skipper James Tavernier put through his own goal trying to stop a close-range shot from Islam Slimani and, despite a huge effort from the home side, it was too big a lead to claw back.

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham West Ham announced themselves on the Europa League stage as goals from Michail Antonio and Declan Rice secured a 2-0 victory at Dinamo Zagreb. The Hammers’ very own Ant and Dec provided the tea-time entertainment in Croatia by finding the net either side of half-time. Antonio was probably only in the team due to the red card he picked up at Southampton, which has instead given him an enforced rest against Manchester United on Sunday. But striker brought his sizzling domestic form to the continent with his fifth goal of the season. Rice, making his European club debut with 26 caps for England already to his name, added the second to give David Moyes’ side a comfortable win in their first ever group stage match.

21/10 Everton overpriced at Villa | Premier League best bets

Rennes 2-2 Tottenham Tottenham came from behind to draw 2-2 in their opening Europa Conference League Group G game at Rennes, but it was a costly evening as they suffered more injury problems. In their toughest looking assignment of the inaugural third-tier European club competition, they went ahead through Loic Bade’s early own goal before the French team hit back either side of half-time through Flavian Tait and Gaetan Laborde. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s leveller earned Spurs a point, but Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura limped off and with a Premier League match against Chelsea in 72 hours, their attacking numbers look short. Son Heung-min is already facing a race against time to be fit with a calf injury while Giovani Lo Celso does not get back from his quarantine camp in Croatia until Saturday, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo with a headache.

Real Betis 4-3 Celtic Celtic surrendered a two-goal lead to crash to a 4-3 defeat in their Europa League opener at Real Betis. Albian Ajeti fired the Scottish side in front and then won a penalty from which Josip Juranovic doubled the lead inside the opening half-hour of the Group G encounter at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Yet things began to turn sour as the Spanish side, managed by former Manchester City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, hit back to level matters with two goals in quick succession from Juan Miranda and Juanmi. Borja Iglesias then put the hosts ahead early in the second half and Juanmi increased the advantage with his second. Anthony Ralston gave the Hoops late hope but Betis held on.