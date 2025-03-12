Europa League tips: Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 6/1 Troy Parrott 1+ shot on target

Micky van de Ven to win 1+ foul

Ernest Poku to win 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet

Tottenham were extremely poor in Alkmaar in the first leg. They were beaten 1-0, lost the shot count 12-7, the shot on target count 5-1, the big chances created 4-1 and the xG battle 1.61 to 0.44. They were somewhat fortunate to lose by only a goal, and are still the 8/11 favourites to advance to the quarter finals.

Spurs are getting healthier, with Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven back in the mix, but played on Sunday against a good Bournemouth team while their opponents AZ had a free weekend. The main issue Spurs have to deal with in this second leg, and something they historically struggle immensely to overcome, is pressure. Ange Postecoglou's side are expected to advance here which piles on the pressure, and their entire season hinges on the Europa League, making every game on the continent all that bit more significant.

What are the best bets? That was the theory in the first leg when we backed AZ to win, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see another Spurs choke-job in front of their own fans. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for visitors of late, with Ange's side winning just four of their last 14 home games across all competitions, two of those coming against Manchester United and one against Elfsborg. It's six defeats in that time and a host of goals conceded (27), so AZ will fancy their chances of getting a result that would see them advance, though they have failed to win any of their five away Europa League matches this season, losing three.

Injured Dejan Kulusevski is a huge miss for Spurs

These two sides faced off in this very stadium during the league phase and Spurs edged to a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a penalty in a close game, and this third meeting should be no different, especially with Spurs missing Dejan Kulusevski. He is a crucial player to their attack, and in his absence they have scored just one non-penalty goal in 245 mins of football, generating a total of 2.45 non-pen xG at an average of 0.90 per 90. That immediately puts me off a pro-Spurs bet, as does the fact that they are chasing so will likely overcommit at times, leaving space for AZ to exploit. So, I'll back former Spurs striker TROY PARROTT 1+ SHOT ON TARGET at 17/20, as he's the man to threaten the voids left. CLICK HERE to back Troy Parrott 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet He'll be keen to impress again when he steps foot in north London, and has been in red hot form from a shot on target perspective. The Irishman has hit the target at least once in 13 of his last 16 outings averaging 1.24 per 90 in that run.

He's fired a shot on target in all of his last five Europa League outings, including the first leg, so the price available looks large - he's as short as 4/9 in places. I'll also have to back LUCAS BERGVALL TO BE CARDED at 4/1 and above. The price looks huge for a player who has been booked in five of his 18 starts this season. His card per 90 average when being named in the XI stands at 0.32 so I expected to see prices around 5/2 in what is such a big game for Spurs. He'll be tasked with putting out counter-attacking fires, while he is always overzealous into tackles, and with card happy referee Joao Pinheiro overseeing proceedings (4.65 per game), he looks overpriced.

Team news Spurs will be missing midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur through suspension, but Postecoglou has enough cover, with it likely that own goal-scorer in the first leg Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield alongside James Maddison and one of Yves Bissouma or Pape Sarr. Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero have both now returned from long absences and could start together at the heart of Spurs' defence. With Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro both fit, Postecoglou has a decision to make at full back with Djed Spence playing so well over the last few months. Dejan Kulusevski will be out for this and will be a huge miss, while Richarlison is also absent through injury. AZ are missing Mayckel Lahdo, Denso Kasius, Sven Mijnans, Ruben van Bommel, Jayden Addai and Mexx Meerdink. The Dutch side will likely make only one change for this second leg, with winger Ibrahim Sadiq coming in for the injured Lahdo.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Bergvall, Gray, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Buurmeester, Koopmeiners; Poku, Parrott, Sadiq