Europa League tips: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest best bets, predictions and preview

Sean Dyche's sole win so far as Nottingham Forest boss came in this competition, when his side took down current Portuguese league leaders Porto.
Their performance at the weekend against Manchester United was another promising one, and it's no surprise to see them chalked up at 7/10 here.
An away win is expected, but scouring Sturm Graz's games in this competition, it seems clear they have a real problem defending set-pieces.
The Austrian side have so far conceded two set-piece goals, both to centre-backs against Midtjylland (Ousmane Diao) and Celtic (Liam Scales) last time out, while in their home game against Rangers, Gers defender Derek Cornelius had three shots on target equating to 0.39 xG - all from dead-ball situations.
So we can imagine Dyche's side will see be targeting set-pieces even more than usual, and they've been knocking on the door of late.
Against another frail set-piece defending team, Manchester United, NIKOLA MILENKOVIC had two good chances to score from corners and we'll back the towering Serbian TO SCORE ANYTIME in Austria at 8/1.
He's yet to score this season but is averaging 0.80 shots per game and has come very close on a number of occasions.
Last season he found the net five times so is a real attacking threat, and he can be the latest to profit from some lax Sturm Graz set-piece defending.
Not to get greedy, but given ELLIOT ANDERSON is more than likely the designated corner taker for Forest, we'll take the 30/1 on offer for him to register 1+ ASSIST alongside MILENKOVIC TO SCORE.
And, just because I'd be sick if he scored and Milenkovic didn't, and because his price is huge, we have to back Forest's other centre-back MURILLO TO SCORE ANYTIME at 18/1.
He's nowhere near as prolific as his defensive partner, but did manage two goals last season and also had a shot against United last time out, so he's worth chancing at a huge price.
