Europa League tips: Rangers vs Roma best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Roma to win and Under 4.5 goals at 11/10 (Betway) 1pt Roma win to nil at 21/10 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

Danny Rohl's start as Rangers boss has been a mixed bag. Defeat against Brann in the Europa League was followed by successive league wins, before the Gers were beaten by Old Firm rivals Celtic in extra-time of their League Cup semi-final.

On Thursday they face their toughest test to date when Serie A side Roma come to town. Gian Pierro Gasperini's side sit fourth and one point off top in the Italian top flight, but back-to-back home defeats in the Europa League see them 23rd in the standings heading into matchday four. With Rangers rock-bottom and pointless, this really is an important game for both. Unfortunately for the Scottish giants, I don't think they are anywhere near the level of ROMA, and a confident bet on the visitors TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS is the first selection here.

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini