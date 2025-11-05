Europa League tips: Rangers vs Roma best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
Danny Rohl's start as Rangers boss has been a mixed bag.
Defeat against Brann in the Europa League was followed by successive league wins, before the Gers were beaten by Old Firm rivals Celtic in extra-time of their League Cup semi-final.
On Thursday they face their toughest test to date when Serie A side Roma come to town.
Gian Pierro Gasperini's side sit fourth and one point off top in the Italian top flight, but back-to-back home defeats in the Europa League see them 23rd in the standings heading into matchday four.
With Rangers rock-bottom and pointless, this really is an important game for both.
Unfortunately for the Scottish giants, I don't think they are anywhere near the level of ROMA, and a confident bet on the visitors TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS is the first selection here.
Yes, Roma have lost their last two in this competition, but they were comfortably the better team in both matches against Lille (xG: ROM 2.61 - 1.13 LIL) and Viktoria Plzen (xG: ROM 2.28 - 0.16 VIK).
A repeat of those levels here would stand them in great stead to get a second win of the competition, and while Rangers may have picked up some results recently, their performances have been worrying.
After being dominated in Norway, wins over Kilmarnock (xG: RAN 1.36 - 1.04 KIL) and Hibernian (xG: HIB 2.01 - 0.52 RAN) were not convincing in the slightest, with Rohl's team still having issues at both ends of the pitch.
Roma play in a very controlled manner under Gasperini, with all eight of their wins this season coming alongside under 4.5 goals.
Given La Gialarossi have allowed just 1.06 xGA per game across all competitions, we'll also have a smaller bet on ROMA WIN TO NIL at 21/10.
Rangers' attack isn't clicking at the moment, and Roma's defence is solid, with five of their eight wins this term coming with a clean sheet.
