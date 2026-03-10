Europa League tips: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland predictions, best bets and preview

This week it does feel like we've had a lot of fixtures we've seen already this season, and Thursday is no different. Nottingham Forest host Midtjylland for the second time this term, with the first a 3-2 victory for the Danes against Ange Postecoglou's tricky trees.

Midtjylland were good on the day and dominated from set-pieces on their way to finishing third in the League Phase, with Forest ultimately ending up 13th and in the play-off round, getting past Fenerbache to reach this stage.

Vitor Pereira will want to go deep in this competition but will also have one eye on the weekend's league match at home to Fulham given their relegation issues, but there will be no resting and rotating, especially in the home leg.

That means ELLIOT ANDERSON should be at the heart of midfield once again, and his price for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks generous at 10/11.

I've documented in my column the spike in Forest's shot numbers since Pereira took charge, and Anderson's figures have increased accordingly as he's operating more box-to-box under the new coach.