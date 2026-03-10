Europa League tips: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
2.5pts Elliot Anderson 2+ total shots at 10/11 (bet365) - min price 8/13
1pt Elliot Anderson 3+ total shots at 11/4 (bet365) - min price 6/4
Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
This week it does feel like we've had a lot of fixtures we've seen already this season, and Thursday is no different. Nottingham Forest host Midtjylland for the second time this term, with the first a 3-2 victory for the Danes against Ange Postecoglou's tricky trees.
Midtjylland were good on the day and dominated from set-pieces on their way to finishing third in the League Phase, with Forest ultimately ending up 13th and in the play-off round, getting past Fenerbache to reach this stage.
Vitor Pereira will want to go deep in this competition but will also have one eye on the weekend's league match at home to Fulham given their relegation issues, but there will be no resting and rotating, especially in the home leg.
That means ELLIOT ANDERSON should be at the heart of midfield once again, and his price for 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks generous at 10/11.
I've documented in my column the spike in Forest's shot numbers since Pereira took charge, and Anderson's figures have increased accordingly as he's operating more box-to-box under the new coach.
The Englishman has taken 13 shots in five games at an average of 2.84 per 90, with this bet landing in four of those five including at Manchester City last time out, where he fired off three shots and scored.
We'll also back him to have 3+ TOTAL SHOTS at 11/4, which has landed in three of those five. Midtjylland are quite happy to cede possession and spring on the counter-attack, and that approach does lead to them facing plenty of attempts.
Away from home in the Europa League, the Danes have conceded 22, 12, 13 and 23 shots at an average of 17.5 per game. Forest were the team to take 22, with Anderson firing off three shots on that occasion under Postecoglu's regime.
Odds correct at 17:15 GMT (10/3/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.