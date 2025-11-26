Europa League tips: Nottingham Forest vs Malmo best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 2.5pts Nottingham Forest win to nil at 10/11 (General) 1pt Nottingham Forest to score a penalty at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Morato to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Not for one second am I suggesting that managers should be judged (and sacked) after fewer than 40 days in charge, but it's difficult to argue with the fact that replacing Ange Postecoglou with Sean Dyche was in fact the correct decision. The crisis engulfing Liverpool meant Nottingham Forest's 3-0 win at Anfield, and the incredible turnaround under their new boss, received only a fraction of the focus it warranted. Since walking into complete disarray Dyche has transformed things, losing just one of his opening six matches. On top of being a better fit for the profile of the playing squad, he is also a better fit for the club itself. He gets being Nottingham Forest manager. Postecoglou, certainly by the end, really didn't.

Dyche 2.0 - a repackaged version of the same brand of football, just with strong doses of "I was a youth team player here" vibes - has worked wonders and for him to now be leading them against the club beaten in the 1979 European Cup final is the kind of nostalgia you could barely dream up. There's a little extra nostalgia for Premier League and EFL followers too, with Malmo's squad including Uwe Rosler and Eidur Gudjohnsen's offspring, former Leeds and Brentford loudmouth Pontus Jansson and ex-Blackburn, Norwich and Swansea stalwart Marcus Olsson to name just a few. And as fun as this game is on paper it is one Forest should easily win, with the gap in quality is enormous. Malmo, who won the Swedish title in each of the last two and in four of the previous five seasons, ended a forgettable domestic campaign three weeks ago with a victory that snuck them into sixth place, their second-lowest finish since 2009. After a long, terrible season they are now forced to limp through the opening phase of the Europa League with little chance of qualification.

Dyche's impact has been based on quickly fixing a defence that looked completely incapable of stopping opponents creating chances. In his six matches in charge Forest have allowed an average of only 0.84 expected goals against (xGA) per game. Prior to the trip to Merseyside that was an incredible 0.62. Wins over Porto - who were unbeaten (W10 D1) and had conceded only twice in 11 games this season - Leeds, and Liverpool have been mightily impressive, while only a stunning late equaliser and a missed Morgan Gibbs-White penalty cost them victories over Manchester United and Sturm Graz respectively. The general 10/11 about FOREST TO WIN TO NIL against a beaten down Malmo team with one point from their opening four Europa League games, losing their only away match 3-0 to Czech minnows Viktoria Plzen, simply must be backed.

