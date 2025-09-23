Europa League tips: Crvena Zevzda vs Celtic best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
1.5pts Crvena Zvezda to win (Draw no Bet) at evens (General)
1pt Marko Arnautovic to score anytime at 9/4 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST
TV: TNT Sports 2
Celtic were embarrassed in Champions League qualifying, being knocked out by a side no one has heard of from the most eastern side of Kazakhstan – Kairat Almaty.
The Bhoys were heavy favourites to advance through that tie but failed miserably, and now head into the Europa League where they open their campaign up with a tricky looking trip to Belgrade to face Red Star.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have started well domestically, but very rarely do they carry their form into Europe, especially away from home.
Across their last 22 away games in European football, Celtic have won just twice, with those victories coming against Jablonec and Ferencvaros. The Scottish giants have lost 13 times, so there isn’t much confidence in them winning here.
And, while Red Star – or Crvena Zvezda to give them their proper name – aren’t exactly a European giant anymore, the Serbians are tough to beat at home.
Across their last 26 home European games, they have won 13 and lost eight, avoiding defeat 69% of the time, so we’ll chance backing CRVENA ZVEZDA DRAW NO BET.
They too have started the domestic season very well, winning all of their seven league games including beating the second best team in Serbia last time out.
The man set to lead the line for the visitors is former Stoke forward MARKO ARNAUTOVIC, and his price of 9/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth taking.
The Austrian has been eased into things for his new side, starting the last three after substitute appearances prior, and he’s delivered one goal and three assists in that time.
He’s still got it at the age of 36, impressing in limited minutes for Inter last season when averaging 0.66 goals and 0.54 xG per 90, so we’ll chance him to grab a goal here with the added bonus of Super Sub if he does get hooked after 70 minutes or so.
Odds correct at 1820 BST (23/09/25)
