Europa League tips: Basel vs Aston Villa best bets, predictions and preview

ASTON VILLA are in incredible form, winning 13 of their last 15 games, with the crescendo a stoppage-time victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. This bet is almost as straightforward as they come: we should back them TO WIN.

Adding OVER 1.5 GOALS pushes us out to 10/11 with several firms, which is how I am going to play it, although I wouldn't put you off the 3/4 to simply win.

Ten of Villa's 13 victories this season have seen at least two goals. Eight of those have involved over 2.5 goals, but at 5/4 I'll leave that alone.

Unai Emery's side have won four of their five matches in the Europa League, with their only defeat a deeply unfortunate 2-1 loss away to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles (xG: GAE 0.83-2.82 AVL).

There is no reason to think Basel, currently third in the Super League, will be the team to end Villa's seven-match winning run. The Swiss side may have won their last two matches, but one was in the cup against a lower-league team and the other against bottom of the table Winterthur.

Prior to that they had won twice in nine matches, losing four of those - including a 5-1 defeat by mid-table Lausanne and Europa League losses to Genk and Lyon.