Europa League tips: Basel vs Aston Villa best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League
2.5pts Aston Villa to win and over 1.5 goals at 10/11 (General)
1pt Donyell Malen to score anytime at 8/5 (bet365)
0.5pt Malen to score 2+ goals at 9/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Live odds, form and stats
ASTON VILLA are in incredible form, winning 13 of their last 15 games, with the crescendo a stoppage-time victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. This bet is almost as straightforward as they come: we should back them TO WIN.
Adding OVER 1.5 GOALS pushes us out to 10/11 with several firms, which is how I am going to play it, although I wouldn't put you off the 3/4 to simply win.
Ten of Villa's 13 victories this season have seen at least two goals. Eight of those have involved over 2.5 goals, but at 5/4 I'll leave that alone.
Unai Emery's side have won four of their five matches in the Europa League, with their only defeat a deeply unfortunate 2-1 loss away to Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles (xG: GAE 0.83-2.82 AVL).
There is no reason to think Basel, currently third in the Super League, will be the team to end Villa's seven-match winning run. The Swiss side may have won their last two matches, but one was in the cup against a lower-league team and the other against bottom of the table Winterthur.
Prior to that they had won twice in nine matches, losing four of those - including a 5-1 defeat by mid-table Lausanne and Europa League losses to Genk and Lyon.
After a slow start to his Villa career DONYELL MALEN has really found his form over the past couple of months.
The £20m January arrival from Borussia Dortmund scored three goals in his first 27 appearances for the club. He has since scored seven in his last 12, averaging an incredible 0.85 goals and 0.63 xG per 90 in the Premier League and UEL.
Having found the net three times already in this season's Europa League, the Dutchman is worth backing at 8/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The 9/1 about him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is also worthwhile considering Malen has scored three braces for club and country since the summer, is clearly on a hot streak and will be against a weak, struggling opponent.
Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (10/12/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.