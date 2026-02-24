Europa League tips and best bets for 26 February 2026

Stuttgart vs Celtic (Agg: 4-1)

Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Celtic have a mountain to climb in Stuttgart after they were beaten 4-1 at Celtic Park in the first leg. Some clinical finishing and a few errors were the difference on the night as both teams created a host of chances and more of the same can be expected this week.

That means BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks big at 10/11, especially with Over 2.5 goals priced at 2/5. Given how weak and vulnerable Stuttgart look in every game, I can't see there being three or more goals without Celtic, who need to go all out by the way, getting one of them.

Stuttgart have kept just three clean sheets in their last 13 in all competitions, while Celtic have scored in all of their last 13. This bet has landed in five of Stuttgart's last seven and in seven of Celtic's last eight matches as both are potent going forward but easy to get at.

The German side have seen this bet win in three of their four home Europa League games, with it winning in three of four Celtic away games in Europe too.

We'll also have a small bet on CELTIC TO WIN AND BTTS at a huge 10/1. It is a bit of a swing here but with goals expected and Stuttgart not needing to win or even draw to qualify, I see a scenario where Martin O'Neill's side edge to a 2-1 win but fall short of progressing.

They won away at Feyenoord 3-1 under O'Neill and raced into a 2-0 lead at Bologna before going down to 10 men and having to settle for a point, so have shown they are capable of putting up a strong away performance in Europe.