After already having some profit secured thanks to Jake Osgathorpe's outright preview of the competition - Roma each-way at 16/1 - Liam Kelly fancied an improving Sevilla to beat the antepost selection in the final and lift the trophy in his match preview.

The Spaniards did the job at even money, and they also landed 12+ shots in 90 minutes to make it two for two and nearly 5pts profit for the preview.

The game itself was not one for the football idealists.

It was a tight affair in which neither team displayed much quality.

Jose Mourinho's Roma took the lead through Paulo Dybala in the first half, but were pegged back just 10 minutes after half-time through a Gianluca Mancini own-goal.

The game was very tight after the equaliser as neither team wanted to take too many risks, and the game ended all-square after 90 minutes.

Into extra time, and it's fair to say there was little to get excited about.