ASTON VILLA are rightly heavy favourites to end their 30-year trophy drought after another superb campaign under Europa League expert Unai Emery, who is aiming to lift this trophy for a record fifth time. Freiburg were only a fraction closer to the Bundesliga Champions League places than they were its relegation play-off spot.

OLLIE WATKINS has hit form at the perfect time, scoring 10 goals in his last 10 starts. Only once in that run has he failed to register a SHOT ON TARGET, having 19 in total, racking up five in Friday's win over Liverpool and three in the second leg of Villa's semi-final win over Nottingham Forest.

EZRI KONSA is another of Villa's key men who is regularly pressured by opponents, leading to him WINNING FOULS. The England centre-back has been fouled at least once in seven of his last eight games, 13 times in total in that period, reaching a high of six at Burnley a fortnight ago.

On the continent he's drawing an average of 1.77 fouls per 90, and his direct opponent on Wednesday, Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, is a foul machine, committing 2.96 fouls per 90 in six Europa League knockout ties.

YOURI TIELEMANS is always good for 1+ SHOTS as not only does the midfielder often arrive late at the edge of the area, he loves a potshot from distance, with it no surprise he is averaging 1.13 shots per 90 in all competitions this term.