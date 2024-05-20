Europa League final tips: Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 21/1 Florian Wirtz to score or assist

Bayer Leverkusen are looking to do the extraordinary, something no team has ever done before. They are two games away from going an entire season unbeaten. They won the Bundesliga title a few weeks ago but closed out the season with successive wins, making them the first German side to go unbeaten in a league campaign, and they have a great chance of completing an unbeaten treble.

Atalanta await in the Europa League final, before they take on Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal final on Saturday. This game is definitely the more dangerous, as the Italians have finished the season well. Seven wins in their last nine with one defeat - which did come in the Coppa Italia final - has seen them reach the final two in the Europa League and also guarantee themselves Champions League football for next season by securing a top five finish in Italy. These are two attack-minded sides with two incredible coaching minds at the helm, so we should be in for a cracking contest on Wednesday.

What are the best bets? Well, full disclosure, we have skin in this game already. Having backed Leverkusen to win the tournament before a ball was kicked at 20/1, we will at least collect each-way money but boy would it be nice to see them win it. The smart play for people on Leverkusen with me is to hedge your bets and back Atalanta. But, given this is a standalone preview, we are going to forget the pre-tournament selections and focus on the match markets. For me, Leverkusen are probably a touch short to win in 90 minutes, but they have been so reliable that I simply can't oppose them, and while Over 2.5 goals did tempt me at even money, I've found something sweeter in the card markets. RAFAEL TOLOI TO BE CARDED looks a cracking bet at 13/5. CLICK HERE to back Rafael Toloi to be carded with Sky Bet The Italian has been in and out of the side all season due to some bad injury luck, but has recently returned, and the club captain should start at the right side of a back three on Wednesday.

He has slowly built up his fitness, and played his first 90 minutes in Atalanta's win over Lecce at the weekend, helping his side keep a clean sheet. Toloi was also booked in that game, as he was in his 26 minute cameo in the Coppa Italia defeat. He's been booked in three of his last five appearances and has collected eight yellows this season, averaging 0.71 cards per 90, so looks overpriced here against a tricky Leverkusen side.

I also really like the look of FLORIAN WIRTZ TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Florian Wirtz to score or assist with Sky Bet The German has had a stellar campaign under Alonso, scoring 18 times and assisting a further 19 across his 47 appearances. His goal involvement (goals + assist) per 90 average is 1.01, which is pretty incredible, as is his xGI of 0.76. Anything odds-against looks overpriced.

Team news Bayer Leverkusen have no injury concerns, meaning Xabi Alonso can field his strongest XI. Atalanta will be without Saed Kolasinac and Marten de Roon, while Emil Holm is doubtful. Gian Piero Gasperini's main decisions come in forward areas, where he must decide whether to start Ademola Lookman or not.

Predicted line-ups Bayer Leverkusen: Kovář; Kossonou, Tah (c), Tapsoba; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Boniface, Adli Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Tolói (c), Djimsiti, Hien; Hateboer, Éderson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere; Scamacca