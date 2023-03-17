Erik ten Hag’s side won 1-0 in Seville on Thursday night to see off Real Betis and reach the last eight.

The Red Devils will be at home first and, if they progress, they will face either Juventus or Sporting – who beat Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen take on Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise and Jose Mourinho's Roma take on Feyenoord.

Europa League draw in full:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.

The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.

Europa League semi-final draw:

Juventus/Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.