Manchester United will face record six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Erik ten Hag’s side won 1-0 in Seville on Thursday night to see off Real Betis and reach the last eight.
The Red Devils will be at home first and, if they progress, they will face either Juventus or Sporting – who beat Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.
Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen take on Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise and Jose Mourinho's Roma take on Feyenoord.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.
The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.
The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.