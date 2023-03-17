Sporting Life
man utd v sevilla

Europa League draw: Manchester United take on Sevilla in quarters

By Sporting Life
12:50 · FRI March 17, 2023

Manchester United will face record six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side won 1-0 in Seville on Thursday night to see off Real Betis and reach the last eight.

The Red Devils will be at home first and, if they progress, they will face either Juventus or Sporting – who beat Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen take on Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise and Jose Mourinho's Roma take on Feyenoord.

Europa League draw in full:

  • Manchester United vs Sevilla
  • Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Feyenoord vs Roma

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Thursday April 13.

The second legs will be played Thursday April 20.

Europa League semi-final draw:

  • Juventus/Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester United/Sevilla
  • Feyenoord/Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 11, and the second legs on May 18.

FOOTBALL TIPS