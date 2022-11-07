Sporting Life
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Europa League draw: Man Utd to face Barcelona in knockout play-off

By Sporting Life
12:51 · MON November 07, 2022

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round.

The Catalan giants have dropped down into the competition after failing to get out of their Champions League group, but now provide a stern test for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils who finished second in their Europa League group.

United will travel to the Nou Camp on February 16 for the first leg of the tie, with the return at Old Trafford taking place on February 23.

The Red Devils have some fond memories of the Nou Camp, having completed the 1999 treble in the stadium with a last-gasp victory over Bayern Munich in that year’s Champions League final.

Arsenal, who won their Europa League group, have already progressed to the last 16 of the competition.

FOOTBALL TIPS