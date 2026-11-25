Football betting tips: Europa League 17:45 UEL - Celta Vigo vs Bournemouth 2pts Bournemouth to win at evens (General) 1pt Yoel Lago to be carded at 5/2 (Best Price) 17:45 UECL - Brighton vs Universitatea Craiova 1pt Ibrahim Osman 1+ assist at 5/2 (Best Price *including Super Sub terms) 20:00 UEL - Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad 1pt Yeremy Pino to score anytime at 4/1 (Best Price) 1pt Pino to be shown a card at 3/1 (Best Price) 0.5pt Pino to score and be carded at 11/1 (Best Price) 20:00 UEL - Torreense vs Celtic 1pt Torreense to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/2 (General) 0.5pt Torreense to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/1 (General) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Celta Vigo vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's a remarkable nine straight wins for Bournemouth across all competitions and the Cherries are 21/20 to make it 10. Who'd bet against them? Certainly not me, especially with Celta Vigo currently in the bottom half in La Liga and 27th in the Europa League table, winning just three of 17 games across both competitions. With BOURNEMOUTH's underlying data matching their results I'll happily back Marco Rose's side TO WIN for the second time in Spain this season, having already beaten Real Sociedad. With a decent referee appointment in Harm Osmers, who has officiated two European games this season and shown 11 yellows and one red, we'll also back Celta Vigo centre-back YOEL LAGO TO BE CARDED. Lago has been carded five times in La Liga already, and while yet to be carded in two outings in the Europa League, has committed five fouls. Up against a dangerous Bournemouth team he could finally have his name taken in this competition too.

Brighton vs Universitatea Craiova Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Brighton remain unbeaten in the Conference League and are yet to concede a goal as they welcome Romanian side Universitatea Craiova who have the same W2 D1 record. While schedules are hard to compare given we don’t really know the level of many of the teams in the UECL, Craiova’s two wins have come against Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes and Albanian side Egnatia. A draw at home to Getafe suggests they should be somewhat respected, but Brighton are the best team in the competition making this the stiffest of tests for them. The Seagulls will rotate and I’m hoping IBRAHIM OSMAN gets the nod to start to start on the left wing, with his price for 1+ ASSISTS looking big at 5/2 with Super Sub. He has started three games this season, all in the Conference League, and has two assists to his name which came in the 4-0 win over Kauno Zalgiris. Osman has averaged 2.2 chances created per 90 and 0.29 xA per 90 so looks nicely priced now back at home – two of his three starts have come on the road in 0-0 games.

Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend While the result did not go their way there was plenty of encouragement for Thomas Frank in his first match as Crystal Palace boss. His side came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 thriller at Coventry, with a couple of mitigations worth mentioning. The Sky Blues scored through a 25-yard screamer from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto before snatching a late winner when Dwight McNeil saw the ball ricochet off him and bobble into his own net. It's not enough for them to be worth backing to beat Real Sociedad at even money but there is a pro-Palace angle worth pursuing. Frank wasted no time in changing the system at the weekend, switching from a 3-4-3 to a 4-2-3-1, and the main attacking beneficiaries were JORGEN STRAND LARSEN and YEREMY PINO. Not only did both register a goal and an assist, the game flowed through them as they posed a constant threat. JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA could come back into the line-up after being suspended at the weekend, so the strikers are tricky to back to without team news.

In the absence of the injured Ismaila Sarr PINO has become both Palace's creative hub and a goalscorer himself, finding the net five times in his last 11 starts, including three in four Europa League matches, making the 4/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME a great bet. As is the 3/1 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD having been booked on a staggering eight occasions in that same span of time. That includes the defeat at Coventry which means he is suspended for this weekend's meeting with Hull, making it more likely he will complete 90 minutes here. The 11/1 about the GOAL AND CARD DOUBLE is also advised.

Torreense vs Celtic Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend Celtic are generally 8/13 largely because they face an unusual opponent. TORREENSE play in Portugal's second tier and are even being dragged into a relegation battle, sitting just two points above the drop zone. Their place in the Europa League came after they defied the odds to beat Sporting in last season's Portuguese Cup final. They have proved more than capable on the European stage, winning two of their four games and narrowly losing at home to Sunderland, who needed goals in the 67th and 93rd minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Torreense also gave Portuguese champions Porto a tough game in the Super Cup (0-1) and suffered a hard-fought defeat against Marco Silva's Benfica (1-3) in the Portuguese Cup.