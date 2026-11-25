Football betting tips: Europa League
17:45 UEL - Celta Vigo vs Bournemouth
2pts Bournemouth to win at evens (General)
1pt Yoel Lago to be carded at 5/2 (Best Price)
17:45 UECL - Brighton vs Universitatea Craiova
1pt Ibrahim Osman 1+ assist at 5/2 (Best Price *including Super Sub terms)
20:00 UEL - Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad
1pt Yeremy Pino to score anytime at 4/1 (Best Price)
1pt Pino to be shown a card at 3/1 (Best Price)
0.5pt Pino to score and be carded at 11/1 (Best Price)
20:00 UEL - Torreense vs Celtic
1pt Torreense to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/2 (General)
0.5pt Torreense to win and under 2.5 goals at 11/1 (General)
Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss
Celta Vigo vs Bournemouth
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
It's a remarkable nine straight wins for Bournemouth across all competitions and the Cherries are 21/20 to make it 10.
Who'd bet against them? Certainly not me, especially with Celta Vigo currently in the bottom half in La Liga and 27th in the Europa League table, winning just three of 17 games across both competitions.
With BOURNEMOUTH's underlying data matching their results I'll happily back Marco Rose's side TO WIN for the second time in Spain this season, having already beaten Real Sociedad.
With a decent referee appointment in Harm Osmers, who has officiated two European games this season and shown 11 yellows and one red, we'll also back Celta Vigo centre-back YOEL LAGO TO BE CARDED.
Lago has been carded five times in La Liga already, and while yet to be carded in two outings in the Europa League, has committed five fouls. Up against a dangerous Bournemouth team he could finally have his name taken in this competition too.
Brighton vs Universitatea Craiova
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Brighton remain unbeaten in the Conference League and are yet to concede a goal as they welcome Romanian side Universitatea Craiova who have the same W2 D1 record.
While schedules are hard to compare given we don’t really know the level of many of the teams in the UECL, Craiova’s two wins have come against Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes and Albanian side Egnatia.
A draw at home to Getafe suggests they should be somewhat respected, but Brighton are the best team in the competition making this the stiffest of tests for them.
The Seagulls will rotate and I’m hoping IBRAHIM OSMAN gets the nod to start to start on the left wing, with his price for 1+ ASSISTS looking big at 5/2 with Super Sub.
He has started three games this season, all in the Conference League, and has two assists to his name which came in the 4-0 win over Kauno Zalgiris.
Osman has averaged 2.2 chances created per 90 and 0.29 xA per 90 so looks nicely priced now back at home – two of his three starts have come on the road in 0-0 games.
Crystal Palace vs Real Sociedad
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
While the result did not go their way there was plenty of encouragement for Thomas Frank in his first match as Crystal Palace boss.
His side came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 thriller at Coventry, with a couple of mitigations worth mentioning. The Sky Blues scored through a 25-yard screamer from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto before snatching a late winner when Dwight McNeil saw the ball ricochet off him and bobble into his own net.
It's not enough for them to be worth backing to beat Real Sociedad at even money but there is a pro-Palace angle worth pursuing.
Frank wasted no time in changing the system at the weekend, switching from a 3-4-3 to a 4-2-3-1, and the main attacking beneficiaries were JORGEN STRAND LARSEN and YEREMY PINO. Not only did both register a goal and an assist, the game flowed through them as they posed a constant threat. JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA could come back into the line-up after being suspended at the weekend, so the strikers are tricky to back to without team news.
In the absence of the injured Ismaila Sarr PINO has become both Palace's creative hub and a goalscorer himself, finding the net five times in his last 11 starts, including three in four Europa League matches, making the 4/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME a great bet.
As is the 3/1 for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD having been booked on a staggering eight occasions in that same span of time.
That includes the defeat at Coventry which means he is suspended for this weekend's meeting with Hull, making it more likely he will complete 90 minutes here. The 11/1 about the GOAL AND CARD DOUBLE is also advised.
Torreense vs Celtic
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
Celtic are generally 8/13 largely because they face an unusual opponent. TORREENSE play in Portugal's second tier and are even being dragged into a relegation battle, sitting just two points above the drop zone.
Their place in the Europa League came after they defied the odds to beat Sporting in last season's Portuguese Cup final.
They have proved more than capable on the European stage, winning two of their four games and narrowly losing at home to Sunderland, who needed goals in the 67th and 93rd minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Torreense also gave Portuguese champions Porto a tough game in the Super Cup (0-1) and suffered a hard-fought defeat against Marco Silva's Benfica (1-3) in the Portuguese Cup.
Celtic, meanwhile, needed a dramatic late fightback against Besiktas last time out to win 3-2 and avoid making it four defeats from four.
Martin O'Neill's side have shown on several occasions this season that they struggle as overwhelming favourites and the bookmakers are clearly wary of an upset, with the hosts no bigger than 7/2.
Goals are also expected to flow. That's largely because Celtic's games have averaged 4.25 per match, but those fixtures came against considerably stronger opposition in Ferencvaros, Benfica, Celta Vigo and Besiktas.
We can take advantage of that market expectation when backing the upset. It seems unlikely the home side will score more than twice, and the prices about TORREENSE TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS (11/2) and TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS (11/1) look worth taking, which also covers the highly unlikely 3-0 for us.
There is a way to get really cute and Dutch the relevant CORRECT SCORES, with 1-0 (18/1), 2-0 (30/1), 2-1 (14/1) and 3-0 (66/1) all offering big prices, but it feels unnecessarily complicated.
Odds correct at 12:00 GMT (25/11/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.