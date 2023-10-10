Euro 2024 winner odds and who needs what to qualify?

With qualification for next summer's European Championship coming towards its conclusion, we take a look and what is required for each of the teams involved to clinch their places at the tournament - including England and Scotland. We'll also take an early look at the prices for who could take the trophy home from Germany come July.

Who needs what to qualify? Two teams qualify from each group to fill 20 of the 24 spaces in next summer's European Championship. Germany qualify automatically as hosts, with the other three spots are decided via play-offs by teams involved in the 2022/23 Nations League.

Group A

Scotland top the standings after winning five games from five. Victory over second-placed Spain, who got their campaign back on track with big wins over Georgia and Cyprus, will secure Scotland's place, as will a Cyprus win or draw against Norway.

Group B

Republic of Ireland have gained just three points from a possible 15 and will be out of contention if they are beaten by Greece - or draw that game and the Netherlands beat France. France are in pole position having won five from five and will qualify if they beat the Netherlands.

Group C

England are in charge of Group C on 13 points from five games and hold a six-point lead over Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia. Gareth Southgate's side don't play in the first set of fixtures this international break, though.

Group D

It's fairly tight but Wales are three points away from second place in Group D as four teams fight for qualification. Croatia lead the way and have a game in hand over Turkey, Armenia, Wales and bottom side Latvia.

Group E There are important fixtures in a wide open Group E this international break as Albania, Czechia, Moldova and Poland fight for qualification.

Group F Belgium and Austria are both on 13 points in Group F, with a win for either in their upcoming match securing a place in the finals. Sweden are seven points behind the pair.

Group G In Group G, Hungary, Serbia and Montenegro are the teams battling for qualification.\

Group H

Hopes for Northern Ireland to qualify are all but finished. They have three points from six games in Group H and sit nine points behind the top four teams in the group. The fight between Slovenia, Denmark, Finland and Kazakhstan should be a good one.

Group I Switzerland are controlling Group I, two points clear of Romania and three points clear of Israel, but no qualification can be decided in the first set of games.

Group J

Portugal are dominating the final group, winning all six of their Group J games and scoring 24 goals and conceding zero in the process. They will qualify for Euro 2024 if they beat Slovakia on Friday or if they draw and Luxembourg are beaten by Iceland.

European Championships 2024 winner odds (Sky Bet) 9/2 - England, France

6/1 - Germany

7/1 - Spain

10/1 - Portugal

12/1 - Belgium, Italy

14/1 - Netherlands

25/1 - Denmark

33/1 - Croatia

50/1 - Austria, Switzerland, Turkey Odds correct at 1515 (11/10/23)

The favs - rightly or wrongly?

Euro 2020 runners-up England have been given a 18.2% chance of going one step further in 2024. Questions remain over the Three Lions after their regression in Qatar however, and speculation this is likely Gareth Southgate's swansong don’t make them an appetising betting proposition at 9/2.

Kylian Mbappe with the World Cup 2018

France, on the other hand, have the walk to match the talk. Their round-of-16 elimination in the last Euros was the worst showing of Didier Deschamps' tenure but they responded by reaching the World Cup final, building on their 2018 World Cup win and Euro 2016 runners-up spot under the 1998 World Cup-winning captain. To be priced alongside England makes little sense.

Germany best avoided

Hosts Germany are guaranteed a spot at Euro 2024, a triumph considering their turmoil. Julian Nagelsmann is now in charge after Hansi Flick mustered one win (over Peru) in six friendlies that followed a shock group-stage exit in Qatar. A 4-1 defeat against Japan ultimately proved fatal for the former Bayern boss, leading to him being replaced by his successor at the Allianz. Too much turbulence to be interested in 6/1 really.

The chasing pack

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente

Spain (7/1) won their first trophy of the Luis de La Fuente era by beating Croatia on penalties to lift the Nations League, make of that what you will. This La Furia Roja side does threaten to improve, averaging four goals a game in the qualifiers.

Portugal (10/1) are intriguing. Roberto Martinez has an exciting blend of youth and experience at his disposal. Perhaps, the only question is over the former Belgium head coach, who failed to maximise the potential of that nation's own golden generation. Domenico Tedesco has inherited a formidable Belgium (12/1) spine but they feel like a team in transition. Major questions remaining over defensive personnel, too. Similar to Germany, holders Italy (12/1) are another side in turmoil. Luciano Spalletti, who masterminded Napoli's Serie A title win last season, is the new man after Roberto Mancini's exit. The Italians will feel they have a point to prove following their absence in Qatar, just as they did at the last Euros... The Netherlands (14/1) make up the cluster of front-runners but Ronald Koeman’s side are to show anything of note since their glorious World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Argentina back in December.