Euro 2024 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament odds: Who will win the awards?

It's incredible to think that after a tournament through which he has been derided for his poor performances and lack of impact, Harry Kane may very well end up adding another Golden Boot to the World Cup one he won back in 2018.

Much of that will be down to the low goals tally the eventual winner will end up with, rather than his own strong showings, but still, imagine the outrage should the England captain clinch this award, especially if his team loses the final.

One more goal might very well do it, and given that Kane is as lethal as they come in the knockout stage of major tournaments, it would be no surprise.

His goal against the Netherlands was his sixth in the European Championship knockouts, the most in history, while he has more knockout goals (9) in Euros and World Cups combined than any other player.

He may not have been as effective at this tournament with his all-round play but he has still struck three crucial goals.