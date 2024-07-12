Euro 2024 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament odds: Who will win the awards?

All eyes will be on England and Spain in Berlin on Sunday as they compete to be crowned the best team on the continent in the Euro 2024 final. There are also player accolades up for grabs - we take a look at who's poised to pick those up.
It's incredible to think that after a tournament through which he has been derided for his poor performances and lack of impact, Harry Kane may very well end up adding another Golden Boot to the World Cup one he won back in 2018.
Much of that will be down to the low goals tally the eventual winner will end up with, rather than his own strong showings, but still, imagine the outrage should the England captain clinch this award, especially if his team loses the final.
One more goal might very well do it, and given that Kane is as lethal as they come in the knockout stage of major tournaments, it would be no surprise.
His goal against the Netherlands was his sixth in the European Championship knockouts, the most in history, while he has more knockout goals (9) in Euros and World Cups combined than any other player.
He may not have been as effective at this tournament with his all-round play but he has still struck three crucial goals.
Lamine Yamal would appear to have the Young Player award sewn up, with the teenager delivering wonderful performances throughout Euro 2024, stealing most of the headlines from a Spain perspective.
Not only is he still doing his homework, but he scored a stunning equaliser in the semi-final against France, and in doing so became the European Championship's youngest ever scorer.
He will break yet another record on Sunday, 24 hours after celebrating his 17th birthday, when he will become the youngest player to feature in a Euros or World Cup final.
Despite all of this, it feels highly unlikely he wins both of these awards, despite his market-leading status.
Should England win, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka feel like the only realistic candidates.
Bellingham is certainly value given he is available at 10/1 - the same price he was pre-tournament - while Saka has been England's form player in their last two matches. Had his goal against the Netherlands not been ruled out for offside, he would likely be much shorter in the betting.
In terms of who has actually been the best player at the tournament, it has to be one of Spain's midfield trio.
Rodri will surely be the one to get the nod if his side lift the trophy.
The Manchester City man has proven himself to be arguably the best midfielder on the planet over the past few seasons. Defeat in the FA Cup final by Manchester United was his first in a City shirt for a staggering 74 matches, the kind of invincibility he has seemingly brought to the national team.
