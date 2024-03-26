Sporting Life
Georgia fans and players celebrate at full-time

Euro 2024: Georgia reach first major tournament as Ukraine also qualify

By Tom Carnduff
09:33 · WED March 27, 2024

Georgia will make their first appearance at a major tournament after securing their place at Euro 2024 with victory over Greece in Tbilisi.

Penalties were needed to separate the two sides after a goalless draw across 120 minutes, and midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri had the honour of scoring the decisive spot kick.

Despite going into the game as outsiders - with Greece at 4/6 with most bookmakers to qualify - the hosts limited their opponents to no shots on target in normal time.

The main action from the game saw substitute goalkeeper Giorgi Loria sent off after tempers boiled over at the half-time whistle, with the home side unhappy with the treatment of star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Neither defence was truly tested despite a lively contest, in which a boisterous capacity crowd were cheering on their side.

Both teams missed a penalty each across their first three, but when Giorgos Giakoumakis failed to convert with Greece's fourth, it opened the door for Kvekveskiri to roll the ball into the bottom corner for victory.

Georgia will line up in Group F at Euro 2024, alongside Turkey, Portugal and Czechia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will play at a major tournament for the first time since being invaded by Russia after coming from behind to beat Iceland 2-1 in their play-off.

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk scored the winner in a match played in the Polish city of Wroclaw, to secure Ukraine's place in Group E alongside Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

