Euro 2020: Golden Boot race - Romelu Lukaku heads betting after double against Russia

With the first round of Euro 2020 group stage fixtures in the books, Michael Beardmore looks at the updated odds in the race for the Golden Boot.

So we've had that first look at every nation in Euro 2020 - and at every striker vying for the Golden Boot, with two familiar names shooting to the top of the scoring standings, alongside one perhaps not quite as well known. Few would have batted an eyelid at Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo bagging braces in their opening games, particularly given the opposition facing Belgium and Portugal being Russia and Hungary respectively. But the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick would certainly have opened a few eyes with his delicious double against Scotland that included a stunning 50-yarder and brought a player who began the tournament at 200/1 to be top scorer into as low as 20/1. Of course, we are only one round of games in and there is plenty of time for other forwards to get in on the act so there is still value out there - but Lukaku, Ronaldo and Schick have definitely stolen a slight march on their rivals.

Euro 2020 Golden Boot - the early favourites Even though LUKAKU has shortened into 29/10 top price (SBK), there is an argument that price still represents value on the Inter Milan striker, especially if you didn't get on him at 15/2 in Tom Carnduff's outright pre-tournament Golden Boot preview. Two goals to the good already, Lukaku next faces a Denmark side hit hard, in both an emotional and football sense, by Christian Eriksen's absence, then supposed Group B whipping boys Finland. It would be a surprise if he did not add to his tally before the knockout stages, in which the Belgians will most likely face a third-placed qualifier before a potential last-eight meeting with Italy.

Romelu Lukaku's stats against Russia

RONALDO's remarkable scoring record means he cannot be discounted, but despite their victory over Hungary, Portugal not only remain in the 'Group of Death', they also have an incredibly tough knockout path unless they finish top of their pool. Sky Bet go a top-priced 5/1 as of Wednesday and with each-way terms at a quarter of the odds, it could yield profit at big stakes but with Germany, France and, potentially, England as Portugal's next three opponents, the risk outweighs the reward. It's tough to back either of the next two in the betting - Harry KANE did not have a sniff in England's opener with Croatia and looks poor value even at 12s given the Three Lions' likely tough knockout route. Kylian MBAPPE makes more appeal at a similar price (Unibet go top price at 17s), given France are yet to play Hungary, but the French have so many attacking options it is difficult not to see them sharing the goals around. Euro 2020 Golden Boot - the each-way plays Of the 19 players sitting on one goal after the first set of games, Italy's Ciro IMMOBILE comes next in the betting at 12s generally and a massive 20/1 with Unibet - and he's certainly worth a look with each-way money in mind. It's a smart cover bet for Lukaku given Belgium and Italy are likely to meet in the last eight - the Lazio man has hit 56 goals in the past two seasons in Serie A, which is no mean feat, and looked in great touch in the opening game against Turkey. Raheem STERLING, as long as 33/1 with Bet Victor, is a viable and perhaps preferable alternative to Kane if you want a patriotic punt - the Manchester City man has a point to prove and his overall display merited the goal that beat Croatia.

Raheem Sterling stats

Memphis DEPAY will have his backers, especially at a lofty 27/1 with SBK (20s/22s generally) and that is worth serious consideration given Holland play Austria and North Macedonia before a very cushy knockout route if they win the group. The Dutch showed in their 3-2 win over Ukraine they are an attacking force to be reckoned with and Depay has been in excellent scoring form for club and country over the past 12 months. However, it's difficult to argue that SCHICK is the value play in this section. Already on two goals, the Czech striker was unlucky not to add more against Scotland, yet he's 33/1 with Betway for the Golden Boot. CLICK HERE to back Patrik Schick to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with Sky Bet He only needs to net one more to be in the each-way conversation and if the Czechs draw or beat Croatia, they have a big chance of finishing as Group D runners-up, with a last-16 tie against Poland, Slovakia or Sweden (assuming Spain top Group E). The Czechs could make the quarter-finals and Schick is surely overly-priced if they do. Euro 2020 Golden Boot - the outsiders While it would be difficult for anyone who has not already found the net in the competition to surpass Lukaku or Ronaldo, it is far from impossible - and with potentially six games left for each side, it is worth a deep dive into the market for sure. If you fancy Spain to get far, Ferran Torres is available at 50s, but their lack of clinical finishing against Sweden did not bode well, while Robert Lewandowski might look huge at 66s but Poland's limitations will surely scupper his chances.

Speaking of Group E, Sweden's Alexander Isak is worth a look at 150/1 - he led the line superbly in the goalless draw against Spain, despite little service, and with group games to come against Poland and Slovakia, the chance for goals is there. But the standout option further down the market has to be Ukraine's Andriy YARMOLENKO at a frankly ridiculous 100/1 with Betway (he's less than half the price elsewhere).

Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates his goal against the Netherlands

The West Ham man curled in a sublime goal against Holland and that three-figure price could come tumbling should he find the net on Thursday against minnows North Macedonia. Austria then await in what is likely to be a tussle for second and third spot. It's an each-way punt for sure but the limitations of their final two group opponents, plus the fact Ukraine showed enough against the Dutch to suggest they could cause a last 16 shock, means it's certainly worth a small stake.