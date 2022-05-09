Manchester City are set to complete a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.
The forward has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs but City's desire for a striker has seen them secure a deal with the player.
It's reported that Dortmund expect to receive confirmation that City have triggered the 21-year-old's release clause in the coming days.
Unsurprisingly, the betting markets have reacted with City now a short 1/10 with Sky Bet to bring the Norwegian international to the club before the conclusion of the transfer window.
He has been a sensation since making the switch from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.
In 88 games across all competitions for Dortmund, Haaland has found the net 85 times while contributing a further 23 assists.
This season, 21 of those goals have come in the Bundesliga from 77 shots and 14.60 xG.
City's lack of striker options has drawn criticism this season with Gabriel Jesus their only recognised senior centre forward. Even then, he has featured out wide on multiple occasions.
But Premier League leaders City have been heavily linked with a move for Haaland - whose father Alf-Inge is a former midfielder at the club.