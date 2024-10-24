Erling Haaland scores twice as Manchester City hammer Sparta Prague

Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also struck as City broke a Manchester United record for the most consecutive games unbeaten in the competition in a one-sided contest at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s double took his goal tally to a remarkable 44 in 42 Champions League outings, his first being a gravity-defying backheel volley after Foden had opened the scoring.

He then claimed his 13th of the season with a smart finish after Stones had headed his third of the campaign, while a late Nunes penalty wrapped up the game.

Three of City’s goals came in a blistering nine-minute spell in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten run in Europe’s elite competition to a record 26 games.

That eclipsed the previous best of 25 set by rivals United from 2007-09, with City’s only loss since the 2022 semi-finals coming via a penalty shoot-out after two draws against Real Madrid.

The victory took them to seven points after three games of the league phase, putting them on course for the next stage.

They did not need to hit top gear to see off the Czechs, and made light of the absence of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, who became the latest additions to their injury list prior to the match.

City got off to a superb start as Foden put them ahead after just three minutes.

The England international took a pass from Manuel Akanji outside the area and drove forward, readjusting well to a heavy touch to fire a low shot into the bottom corner.

City went close to a second soon after when Haaland rose to power a header on target but Peter Vindahl saved well to his right.

The hosts typically dominated possession and sent plenty of men forward and they were almost caught out when Angelo Preciado broke from deep and attempted a long-range lob but it drifted over.

Sparta turned defence into attack again after Martin Vitik hooked clear from another Haaland header with City’s back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega this time required to push away Veljko Birmancevic’s shot.

Foden went close again as he tested Vindahl before curling another effort wide while Savinho also missed the target after wriggling through the defence.

City thought they had doubled their lead early in the second half when Nathan Ake, making his first start of the season, bundled home from a corner but it was disallowed for handball by the Dutchman.

Almost inevitably, it was the prolific Haaland who put the game beyond doubt with his spectacular effort just before the hour.

Savinho created the chance with a tricky run and cross from the right but the Norwegian still had much to do as he leapt with his back to goal and acrobatically flicked into the net.

Stones, the match-winner against Wolves at the weekend, then added another with a looping header from Nunes’ cross.

The onslaught continued as Haaland bagged the fourth with a neat touch and finish from just inside the box at the end of a slick passing move.

Haaland was withdrawn soon after but City were not finished and Nunes added gloss with a late penalty after being fouled by Preciado.