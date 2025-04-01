Erling Haaland ruled out for up to seven weeks with ankle injury

The 24-year-old was forced off on the hour mark in City's 2-1 FA Cup victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Haaland left the stadium in a protective boot and he could now be absent for the majority of their remaining fixtures.

Speaking before the clash with Leicester on Wednesday, Guardiola confirmed: "The doctors told me between five to seven weeks [out].

"Hopefully, for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready.