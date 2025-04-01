Erling Haaland ruled out for up to seven weeks with ankle injury

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that striker Erling Haaland could miss the next seven weeks through injury.
The 24-year-old was forced off on the hour mark in City's 2-1 FA Cup victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.
Haaland left the stadium in a protective boot and he could now be absent for the majority of their remaining fixtures.
Speaking before the clash with Leicester on Wednesday, Guardiola confirmed: "The doctors told me between five to seven weeks [out].
"Hopefully, for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready.
"Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season."
Haaland saw a penalty saved but struck early into the second-half of their win over the Cherries, with the FA Cup now City's only chance of major silverware this season.
But the summer presents them with participation in the revamped Club World Cup, where they take on Al Ain from the UAE, Juventus and Morocco's Wydad in the group stage.
