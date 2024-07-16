Erik ten Hag demands more from Manchester United after pre-season defeat to Rosenborg

The majority of the first-team squad were not involved in Trondheim, and Jadon Sancho – who has returned to training after resolving his differences with Ten Hag – was also not part of the travelling group which was mostly made up of youth players.

With Rosenborg already in league action, the hosts were far sharper than United, and Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek was forced to make a string of saves while winger Marius Broholm twice struck the United woodwork.

Ten Hag made the expected sweeping changes for the second half, replacing all 10 outfield players with academy products.

However, it was Rosenborg – having earlier again hit a post – who eventually made the breakthrough when Noah Holm tucked in a late winner during stoppage time.

“The result is not secondary. Of course, we play pre-season, but at Man United the standard is you win games and definitely don’t lose games,” the Dutchman said on MUTV.

“So if you can’t win, don’t lose the game, like we did in the last second of the game, but of course, the performance is more important and the performance was below standards.”