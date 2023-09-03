Erik ten Hag blames United defeat on refereeing decisions

Erik ten Hag blamed Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on various refereeing decisions, saying “everything went against us.”
The United boss said: “The performance was right but the result was not on our side and definitely many decisions were against us.
“Let’s start at the penalty given but rejected. Everyone can see it’s a simulation but he did not get booked for it.
“Then the foul on Hojlund in the penalty area and I don’t think it was even noticed by the VAR. Then the disallowed goal from Garnacho.
“I think they looked from the wrong angle and it’s onside. Then the final goal. How can they allow that? It’s a clear and obvious foul on Jonny Evans otherwise he would have blocked the shot from Declan Rice. So it’s a lot.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.