Erik ten Hag blames United defeat on refereeing decisions

The United boss said: “The performance was right but the result was not on our side and definitely many decisions were against us.

“Let’s start at the penalty given but rejected. Everyone can see it’s a simulation but he did not get booked for it.

“Then the foul on Hojlund in the penalty area and I don’t think it was even noticed by the VAR. Then the disallowed goal from Garnacho.

“I think they looked from the wrong angle and it’s onside. Then the final goal. How can they allow that? It’s a clear and obvious foul on Jonny Evans otherwise he would have blocked the shot from Declan Rice. So it’s a lot.”