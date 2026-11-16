When the first hour is that good almost nothing can happen to sway minds already made up.

Thomas Tuchel had labelled England’s meeting with the world champions as a “proof of concept” for his tactical ideas and for the mentality of his side following the disaster against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final and the subsequent clear-the-air talks in late September. For 60 minutes they passed with flying colours. England were brilliant from the off, sweeping through Spain with a Premier League-charged high-pressing, fast-transitioning intensity that ticked every single box of what the Tuchel era promised. The forwards were electric, the football as flowing as anything we’ve seen from England before. Lewis Hall kept Lamine Yamal quiet and James Trafford pulled off some brilliant saves, potentially solving two positional problems that had been emerging for England. It was near-perfect, and pundits and journalists have been almost universal in their praise of Tuchel’s team and the template it sets for the 18 months ahead. That was the first hour. Then it all fell apart.

England are being lavished with praise for how they fought with their backs to the walls, holding onto the lead when the odds suddenly seemed stacked against them. But that simply reflects the strength of feeling from the first 60 minutes; the desperation to hang onto the positives, to move past the trauma of what happened in Atlanta, to frame this as a fresh start. The truth is a lot more conflicting than that. Trafford’s double save at the death, not to mention several good ones earlier, was all that prevented a 3-3 draw we surely would have understood to hold an alarming similarity with the collapse against Argentina. Everything about that final half hour, from the defensive errors that led to Elliot Anderson’s red card to the Spanish waves of attack, from England retreating terrified into their own third to Tuchel’s delayed – then bafflingly conservative – substitutions, followed the pattern of Atlanta. Worse, Spain’s final 30 minutes was typical of how Luis de la Fuente’s side had approached the World Cup whereas England’s swashbuckling performance reflected only their third-place play-off, a game only slightly less significant – played under only slightly less pressure – than the quasi-competitive Nations League (and that’s before you factor in that both Spain and England had already qualified from the group). In other words, not a proof of concept, but rather proof England can only produce high-octane Premier League football when there is no tension, no tired late-tournament legs, and, crucially, no summer heat.

If that seems overly critical then consider why it is that pundits are allowed to praise an excellent first hour and a defensive cower in the final 30 as if the red card was a random act of God, rather than the result of a mistake. England were lucky to keep hold of a 3-0 lead. That sentence should never go alongside praise for a complete team performance, not unless the Lord himself has struck down two or three players with red cards. Instead, it was a panicky situation of England’s own making. Anderson was exposed when he brought down Yamal. Jude Bellingham looked furious when he was withdrawn, shortly after Harry Kane, two negative subs that should have received more attention considering what Tuchel did against Argentina and what he appeared to promise subsequently. But analysis has been results oriented and therefore Trafford’s late saves have spared serious scrutiny. We ought to do better, especially when the timing of Anderson’s red card perfectly aligns with when the tide turned in the semi-final. In the final 30 minutes against Argentina England conceded ten shots, with four on target, for an ‘expected goals (xG)’ of 1.41. In the final 30 last night, Spain had 19 shots, with seven on target, for an xG of 2.53.

James Trafford's stunning double save secured the win for England

This has been a successful international break, no doubt. Beating Croatia 2-1 was an important result, albeit with an average performance, and topping Group 3 to reach the Nations League quarter-finals feels like a significant psychological step for a set of players who clearly take this tournament seriously enough. But the universal eagerness to move beyond what happened in July is palpable – and more interesting than anything that actually went right or wrong this window. The test for England, remember, was not to swagger through group games like Sunday’s. It was to play bold and front-footed football even when the pressure intensified; it was to refuse to cower like they did in Atlanta. Yet with a man disadvantage Tuchel made purely conservative substitutions, his team dropped deeper and deeper, and only desperate last-ditch defending held onto what had been a three-goal lead. No tests were passed. There was no movement of the dial. Tuchel did what Tuchel does and England, four months on from the World Cup, are in a very similar place.