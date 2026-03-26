England vs Uruguay tips, predictions, best bets and international friendly preview

Football betting tips: International Friendlies 2pts Over 3.5 Uruguay corners at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday TV: ITV Live odds, form and stats

I'll start this preview with an apology. I am sorry if your team has never been coached by Marcelo Bielsa. I don't believe you can experience true football happiness until that has happened. He brings his Uruguay side to Wembley as their World Cup preparations continue alongside England. I won't lie though, it's difficult to read he may well be sacked should they be on the end of a bad result on Friday night. Thomas Tuchel will be using this as an opportunity to fully assess his wider squad. To an extent, so will Bielsa, but he doesn't believe in the 'friendly' mentality. He'll be demanding victory from his side.

This is an opportunity for Thomas Tuchel to look at his wider England squad

You think back to the comparison moments from his time at Leeds. He was the man to end their long wait for a return to the top-flight and in doing so, we got an insight into his approach throughout. Leeds beat Barnsley on the Thursday, West Brom's loss to Huddersfield on the Friday saw them promoted, Saturday's early kick-off crowned them champions and they were clapped onto the pitch with a guard of honour by Derby on the Sunday. Party time? Sure, enjoy yourself. As soon as that whistle went though, Bielsa was barking instructions at his quite hungover players like any other game. There is no acceptance for anything below his very high bar. A trip to the capital is certainly no sightseeing trip for his group. This may as well be a World Cup game in his eyes.

Marcelo Bielsa is back in England

Bielsa's style is known for its attacking intent and the 7/4 available for URUGUAY TO TAKE FOUR OR MORE CORNERS is certainly worth consideration. It's a market I usually wouldn't go near in friendly matches but the factors discussed above must be taken into account here. Obviously, we can't expect it to be the case simply because 'well, they'll be taking this more seriously than most' but they did take five in a loss against the United States in their last friendly. It's a low enough line in what could be an entertaining game to make it worth backing.