England vs Switzerland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

I've been hurt a lot by England in this tournament, not only by their underwhelming performances but betting-wise too. Trying to profit from the possibility that the next game may be the time Gareth Southgate's are a little better, has backfired, so on this occasion I'm steering clear of anything like that. Quarter-final opponents Switzerland have been dubbed as a surprise package of Euro 2024, narrowly missing out on top spot in Group A courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug before sweeping defending champions Italy aside 2-0 in the round of 16. They go off as the outsiders in this contest, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who considers England's tag as 23/20 favourites to be value. This very much feels like it could go the distance.

Nine of the last 20 quarter-finals at the European Championship have gone to extra time, and this tie feels as likely as any to be a DRAW after 90 minutes. England have drawn three of their four games in Germany so far, with Switzerland ending all square in half their matches. This feels like an even more sensible avenue to go down given the seemingly increasing likelihood of Southgate switching to a wing-backs system, which would match Switzerland's formation and potentially lead to the teams cancelling one another out. There is definitely a temptation to back Switzerland at 29/10, however the praise of their performances has perhaps been a touch overblown - something England's own struggles has certainly helped to hype further. Scotland held them to a draw, a fair amount of luck was required to cling on for as long as they did against Germany and they were presented with perhaps the worst Italy team in living memory in the round of 16, who proceeded to deliver quite possibly the worst performance they were capable of.

Harry Maguire and John Stones were previously a major set-piece threat for England

Which brings us neatly on to England. I don't have to tell you they haven't been particularly free flowing. Whether they can solve that mid-tournament, and how they potentially could, has sparked huge debate from fans and pundits. It just doesn't feel all that likely. With six days between the dramatic escape against Slovakia and this quarter-final, focusing on the small margins would be a much more Southgate thing to do, which is why I'm prepared to take JOHN STONES and EZRI KONSA TO SCORE ANYTIME at 30/1 and 35/1 respectively.

For all the criticism of England's poor performances, one of the most glaring issues has been their lack of threat from set-pieces - until the 94th minute against Slovakia, with both their goals then coming from these situations. This has been the backbone of the Southgate era with 13 (42.5%) of their major tournament goals coming from set-plays. No team has scored more, with Spain the next most on nine. Harry Maguire's absence has undoubtedly had an impact, but generally England's delivery has simply not been good enough. If there is one thing I expect to see on Saturday it is an improvement in this area. Stones came close against Slovenia, and with Konsa expected to start his first match of the tournament in all honesty I'm too frightened to leave him out of the staking plan on a just in case basis. Backing both centre-backs to small stakes at huge prices is therefore advised.

Sticking with the big prices I couldn't help but be drawn to the 66/1 about JUDE BELLINGHAM TO BE SENT OFF.

Wayne Rooney says Jude Bellingham is looking 'frustrated' in an England shirt 🫤#BBCFootball #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/L9XdLNwJHa — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 26, 2024

While he has rightly been heralded as the nation's saviour following his last gasp heroics against Slovakia, Wayne Rooney's take early in the tournament that he was concerned Bellingham may do something rash, in the same way he did at the 2006 World Cup, have already been proven right by the midfielder's unnecessary crotch grab to his 'friends' following that equaliser. Post-match Bellingham was also keen to "give some back" to supporters and media who'd had the audacity to criticise England's dire performances. It only adds to the feeling that the latest chapter in his story is building to a major, negative, explosion. To even take this game to extra time, England will need to improve greatly on previous performances. Should the match play out in the way Italy's defeat by Switzerland does, the idea of Bellingham - already a yellow card from being suspended for the semi-final - taking the impending outcome meekly rather than boiling over is not one I can imagine. Rooney and David Beckham have been the previous saviours turned outcasts at major tournaments for The Three Lions. If England are going home, Jude is going down swinging.

Team news

Gareth Southgate must make one change with the suspended Marc Guehi set to be replaced by Ezri Konsa. England are also expected to switch to a back three, with further changes in the line-up personnel-wise seeming unlikely. Switzerland have Silvan Widmer back from a one-game ban, with manager Hakan Yakin faced with the decision over whether to recall him in place of Dan Ndoye, who performed superbly against Italy. Fabian Rieder could make way instead, should Yakin decide to play both. a