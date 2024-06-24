England vs Slovenia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

"How shit were England against Serbia and Denmark? Negative Southgate - he’s holding us back! Why won’t he just go for it? Sack him now! It worked for Ivory Coast at AFCON!" If you read my preview of England against Denmark, I have indeed copy and pasted exactly the same opening line. To say the reaction has been a little over the top would be an underestimated. Gareth Southgate's side are top of Group C on four points, almost guaranteed a place in the knockouts already and able to secure top spot with victory over Slovenia.

Were England shit against Denmark? Yes. Has it warranted a meltdown on a national scale? No. By now we really should have learned to expect these results, performances and subsequent hyperbolic reactions. England's (relative) tournament success in the modern era has tended to follow the same pattern; Italia 90, Euro 96, Euro 2020 and even to a lesser degree the 2018 World Cup started in pretty abject fashion. Our tendency to overreact as a nation is well summed up by the fact there has been little mention of the fact Denmark were England's semi-final opponents three years ago, a match that after 90 minutes, quite unhelpfully for the current narrative, also finished 1-1. And as is also often the case, we tend to look towards one player to drag the Three Lions off the floor, which I expect to happen again on Thursday night.

What are the best bets? While there were groans of discontent at England's underwhelming display in their opening game, much of it was covered up by them escaping with three points and the dominant display of JUDE BELLINGHAM. Neither of those things happened against Denmark, and with Southgate and several other players coming under criticism in the aftermath, Bellingham avoided scrutiny. He was, though, utterly anonymous.

Having been talked about as Player of Tournament elect following matchday one, Bellingham was barely talked about after matchday two. The parallels with his, and England's, performance in defeat by Brazil in March were striking, with the only difference being the Danes didn't boot him off the pitch. He came out fighting against Belgium a few days later with an all-action display, scoring a stoppage-time equaliser, and was equally pugnacious post-match: "I liked it (the criticism and the pressure) because I know the rubbish we would have got if we lost two games on the bounce. These are two games that are going to stand us in good stead going into the Euros. I know people will be negative."

Bellingham long list selections Shots on target: 2+ at 11/2 (bet365)

2+ at 11/2 (bet365) Shots: 2+ at 19/20, 3+ at 11/4, 4+ at 8/1, 5+ at 18/1 (all bet365), 6+ at 30/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair)

2+ at 19/20, 3+ at 11/4, 4+ at 8/1, 5+ at 18/1 (all bet365), 6+ at 30/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair) Tackles: 2+ at evens (bet365), 3+ at 14/5 (William Hill)

2+ at evens (bet365), 3+ at 14/5 (William Hill) Fouls committed: 2+ at 2/1 (bet365)

2+ at 2/1 (bet365) Fouls won: 3+ at 17/10 (Paddy Power)

Rather than leave you to trawl markets, here's the full shebang of what I found in case you'd prefer to back other selections. There are some enormous prices for him to fire off multiple attempts on goal, but given the circumstances it's unlikely he will play with total abandon unless England are losing. The highest I would recommend going would be 3+ SHOTS at 11/4. CLICK HERE to back Bellingham 3+ shots with Sky Bet We're not even asking him to register half the number of attempts (7) he had when playing like a man possessed against Belgium. What also helps with these selections is although Slovenia have been plucky, and were seconds from beating Serbia, they have been a touch fortunate according to the data, conceding just twice from an expected goals (xG) total of 3.3.

England's defence underrated

In the rush to condemn England's shortcomings, there has been little in the way of credit for the team's well functioning defence. Only Spain and France conceded fewer than their one goal across MD1 and MD2, while the 1.0 expected goals against (xGA) is the least any team allowed. The even money about ENGLAND WIN TO NIL is a bet worth taking. CLICK HERE to back England win to nil with Sky Bet Other than at the 2018 World Cup, when playing a much-changed team against Belgium and arguably looking to manipulate themselves into the easier side of the draw, England have won their final group games under Southgate without conceding - 1-0 against Czechia and 3-0 against Wales. They went into those matches in exactly the same position: four points after two matches and dealing with flak about how shit they are.

Team news Conor Gallagher is favourite to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England, meanwhile Kieran Trippier is doubtful with a calf injury meaning Joe Gomez could come in at left-back with Luke Shaw still unavailable. Anthony Gordon is pushing for a start, with Phil Foden under pressure to keep his place. Slovenia have injury concerns for Jan Oblak, Timi Elšnik and Adam Gnezda Čerin, but they are all expected to be fit.