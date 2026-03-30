England vs Japan tips, predictions, best bets and international friendly preview

There’s the good, the bad and the ugly from Friday’s friendly but it is difficult to take any pointers from that match ahead of Tuesday's game because eight players have left the camp and nine have come in.

James Garner and James Trafford got their first senior caps, their legacy caps, which I think is a lovely tradition brought in by Gareth Southgate.

On the flip side, the likes of Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford didn’t do their chances any harm.

Several fringe players may have played themselves out of a spot at the World Cup during the drab draw with Uruguay.

HARRY KANE, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers were watching from the stands but are all expected to return to the fold here which should see a much improved attacking performance.

With Kane expected to start, his prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and 2+ GOALS cannot be ignored.

The Three Lions captain has scored 10 goals across his last 10 appearances for his nation, taking him to 78 in total which is a goals per 90 average of 0.81.

Kane is also in fine club form, netting 48 times in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season (1.3 goals per 90). In three seasons in the Bundesliga, he’s netted 93 times (1.16 goals per 90).

It feels pretty simple given that he’s odds against to score, expected to start and takes penalties.

One might opt for his first goalscorer price at 7/2 but I’ve gone for the relative safety of anytime, plus the thrills of the brace.

That said, it will be no cakewalk for England against Japan.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five, beating Scotland and Brazil over that sample, and haven't lost any of their last eight matches against European sides, beating Germany and Turkey.

After Friday’s draw, England have only won two of their last seven friendlies (Wales and Bosnia & Herzegovina) drawing two and losing the other three.

It is almost enough to make you consider the 9/2 generally for a Japan win but with the cavalry arriving for England, I'd rather have my money on Kane should he start…