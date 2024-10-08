England vs Greece betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 11/1 Bukayo Saka 2+ shots on target

Trent Alexander-Arnold 1+ shots on target

England 7+ corners Click here to back with Sky Bet

Lee Carsley's spell as interim manager began in a near-perfect fashion with two wins combined with two clean sheets during the September international break. England are in League B of the Nations League though, and anything less than perfection will be viewed as a disappointment. Six wins from six is the expectation with promotion the aim back to the top flight of Europe's still relatively new international competition. The manner of those victories last month were impressive though, even if the results were expected. The meeting with Finland at Wembley was done in a controlled fashion where they should have scored more than the two on their tally.

"I don't think it's a role you can relax in"



Lee Carsley elaborates on his comments about not being "confident" in England role and answers whether he'd like the job on a permanent basis#ITVFootball | @GabrielClarke05 pic.twitter.com/jjrhMk8h2n — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 11, 2024

Defensively it was superb as well - the opposition limited to two shots for a pitiful 0.09 expected goals (xG) figure and, while Greece will pose a tougher test, they shouldn't be a significant threat to the Three Lions. In fairness to the visitors they have also enjoyed a superb start under Ivan Jovanović's guidance but they will know the size of the task which faces them. It should be another comfortable home win at Wembley.

What are the best bets? Carsley has a remarkable attack to choose from - that is one of the big reasons why this England job will be so attractive to a number of candidates. He has Chelsea's Cole Palmer available this time around too but he'll have been pleased with the performances of Anthony Gordon and Jack Grealish last time out. It's a nice dilemma to face. One player who is likely to retain his spot though is BUKAYO SAKA. The Arsenal man was a regular under Gareth Southgate and it seems clear the new era will see continuity of that.

You can get 5/2 on SAKA 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET and also SAKA 4+ TOTAL SHOTS, both of which are fancied bets. CLICK HERE to back Bukayo Saka 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Bukayo Saka 4+ total shots with Sky Bet As is the case with these markets, there are a wide variety of prices available. At the time of writing, three of the six bookmakers showing on Oddschecker offer 2/1 or bigger on the shots, with six of eight going 15/8 or bigger for the shots on target - they are all fine prices to be involved in. While perhaps best known for his creativity, Saka continues to be a direct goal threat for both club and country. The winger found the net in Arsenal's last game before the international break. The games against Ireland and Finland delivered a total of seven shots with at least three in each. They were decent quality chances too as he finished that set of fixtures with the second-highest xG total of any England player (0.62). Saka should see a good amount of minutes as Carsley continues his audition for the full-time role. He'll be a problem for Greece's left side.

Team news

Harry Kane is available for England

England will be without the trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo as they pulled out due to injury. They won't look to call anyone else up in their places. There is positive news about captain and record goalscorer Harry Kane though who is available after another issue at the weekend. His club Bayern Munich confirmed that he "does not have a structural injury" and is free to link up with the Three Lions squad. A big blow for Greece is the absence of Fotis Ioannidis who picked up an injury in Panathinaikos' 0-0 draw with Olympiacos last time out - he scored three goals across their previous two international games. West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos, Liverpool's Konstantinos Tsimikas and Cardiff's Emmanouil Siopis are all expected to start.

Predicted line-ups England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Lewis; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Kane. Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Chatzigiovanis, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.