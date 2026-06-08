England vs Costa Rica predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup friendly preview

Football betting tips: World Cup warm-up 2.5pts England to win and under 3.5 goals at evens (Sky Bet, BOYLEsports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 21:00 BST, Wednesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

England play Costa Rica on Wednesday in their final game before the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place in Orlando, Florida kicking off at 4pm local time, 9pm in the UK, and it’s expected to be 31 degrees come kick-off with a chance of thunderstorms. So, we could see how the Three Lions react if the game is delayed by extreme weather. These storms could wreak havoc at the finals because it is the height of the thunderstorm season with Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New Jersey, Mexico City and Monterrey all susceptible. With England playing their group games in Dallas against Croatia, Boston against Ghana and New Jersey against Panama it is certainly worth considering. Although, the clash against Croatia takes place at the Dallas Stadium which has a closing roof.

Storms aside, Wednesday’s game gives us one last glimpse of England before the finals. The Three Lions laboured to a 1-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday as the Sunshine State’s heat clearly had an impact on the tempo of the game. Thomas Tuchel named a different XI for each half, with a mix of players you would expect to start at the World Cup in both line-ups. Harry Kane’s clinical header was the difference, Marcus Rashford looked lively, Elliot Anderson staked a strong claim to be a starter, as did Jude Bellingham. But in truth, it was just a relief to see all the players come through unscathed as they played on what looked like an atrocious surface.

Above all, avoiding injuries to key men has to be the priority once more against Costa Rica. Having said that, Tuchel is expected to field his strongest side here and it could be the XI that lines up in England’s curtain-raiser against Croatia in Group L. Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are expected to start. Despite barely playing domestically, John Stones could partner Marc Guehi in central defence with Nico O'Reilly and Reece James at left and right-back. The main question surrounds the number 10 role. Tuchel seemingly favours Morgan Rogers but Bellingham’s performance on Saturday makes him hard to ignore. Jude Bellingham's World Cup 2026 profile The Three Lions are generally 1/7 to win on Wednesday but combining ENGLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS boosts the odds to even money. The bet clicked against the All Whites and in six of England’s eight qualification games. Costa Rica lost 3-1 to Colombia in a friendly last Tuesday and lost 5-0 to Iran at the end of March so there is a chance the Three Lions put a few past them. That said, England to win to nil is a touch short and considering the heat in Orlando, I think we could see another low-margin friendly.