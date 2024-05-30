Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racecards IconRacecards
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Gareth Southgate

England vs Bosnia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:57 · FRI May 31, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

1pt Under 2.5 cards at 4/5 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 9/2

  • England to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Bukayo Saka to score anytime

Click here to back with Sky Bet

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV channel: Channel 4

Home 1/8 | Draw 13/2 | Away 16/1

England host Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday in what can only be described as a game of football that is going to happen.

Everyone excited?

Euros guide teaser

An international friendly, on the cusp of a major tournament. No consequences, a chance for Gareth Southgate to try out some tactics and get a look at his squad.

Who better to do it against than Bosnia? Sergej Barbarez’s side will not be playing in Germany this summer after losing seven of their 10 games in qualification. They still had a chance of Euro 2024 via the play-offs but lost to Ukraine.

I sincerely hope they are not too bitter about it. We do not want them venting their anger on Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

What are the best bets?

Mainly because I am touting UNDER 2.5 CARDS in the hope this friendly will be played in the true spirit of the game.

In England’s friendly against Brazil, there was one card a piece and the game after against Belgium there were three.

Those clashes were ding-dong affairs against highly ranked nations, but with the Euro’s just around the corner I think Monday’s clash will be played at a much slower pace.

As for the opposition, Bosnia only picked up one card across their last two friendlies with Luxembourg and Georgia.

Team news

Jude Bellingham will not be available as he plays in the Champions League final for Real Madrid this weekend.

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire miss out with injuries, Kieran Trippier could slot in at left back and Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa are vying for a spot at centre back.

Hopefully, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze will get a chance to impress.

Upfront, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are competing for a spot in the Euro 2024 final squad.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Branthwaite, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Maddison, Foden; Watkins

Bosnia: Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic,Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Dedic, Gojak, Danilovic, Nalic, Gazibegovic; Prevljak, Demirovic

Odds correct at 1230 BST (31/05/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo