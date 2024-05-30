England vs Bosnia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: International friendly 1pt Under 2.5 cards at 4/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

England host Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday in what can only be described as a game of football that is going to happen. Everyone excited?

An international friendly, on the cusp of a major tournament. No consequences, a chance for Gareth Southgate to try out some tactics and get a look at his squad. Who better to do it against than Bosnia? Sergej Barbarez’s side will not be playing in Germany this summer after losing seven of their 10 games in qualification. They still had a chance of Euro 2024 via the play-offs but lost to Ukraine. I sincerely hope they are not too bitter about it. We do not want them venting their anger on Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

What are the best bets? Mainly because I am touting UNDER 2.5 CARDS in the hope this friendly will be played in the true spirit of the game. CLICK HERE to bet on England vs Bosnia with Sky Bet In England’s friendly against Brazil, there was one card a piece and the game after against Belgium there were three. Those clashes were ding-dong affairs against highly ranked nations, but with the Euro’s just around the corner I think Monday’s clash will be played at a much slower pace. As for the opposition, Bosnia only picked up one card across their last two friendlies with Luxembourg and Georgia.

Team news

Anthony Gordon waiting to welcome and congratulate Adam Wharton after his first call up... 🥹



My view on Gordon has changed a lot and he's becoming one of my favourite England players. Also think he could have a big impact at this tournament. pic.twitter.com/DUfzovk1fS — Charlie Zazzera (@CZazzera) May 31, 2024

Jude Bellingham will not be available as he plays in the Champions League final for Real Madrid this weekend. Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire miss out with injuries, Kieran Trippier could slot in at left back and Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa are vying for a spot at centre back. Hopefully, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze will get a chance to impress. Upfront, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are competing for a spot in the Euro 2024 final squad.

Predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Branthwaite, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Maddison, Foden; Watkins Bosnia: Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic,Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Dedic, Gojak, Danilovic, Nalic, Gazibegovic; Prevljak, Demirovic