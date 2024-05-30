England vs Bosnia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Under 2.5 cards at 4/5 (bet365)
England host Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on Monday in what can only be described as a game of football that is going to happen.
Everyone excited?
An international friendly, on the cusp of a major tournament. No consequences, a chance for Gareth Southgate to try out some tactics and get a look at his squad.
Who better to do it against than Bosnia? Sergej Barbarez’s side will not be playing in Germany this summer after losing seven of their 10 games in qualification. They still had a chance of Euro 2024 via the play-offs but lost to Ukraine.
I sincerely hope they are not too bitter about it. We do not want them venting their anger on Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.
Mainly because I am touting UNDER 2.5 CARDS in the hope this friendly will be played in the true spirit of the game.
In England’s friendly against Brazil, there was one card a piece and the game after against Belgium there were three.
Those clashes were ding-dong affairs against highly ranked nations, but with the Euro’s just around the corner I think Monday’s clash will be played at a much slower pace.
As for the opposition, Bosnia only picked up one card across their last two friendlies with Luxembourg and Georgia.
Jude Bellingham will not be available as he plays in the Champions League final for Real Madrid this weekend.
Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire miss out with injuries, Kieran Trippier could slot in at left back and Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa are vying for a spot at centre back.
Hopefully, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze will get a chance to impress.
Upfront, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins are competing for a spot in the Euro 2024 final squad.
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Branthwaite, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Maddison, Foden; Watkins
Bosnia: Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic,Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Dedic, Gojak, Danilovic, Nalic, Gazibegovic; Prevljak, Demirovic
Odds correct at 1230 BST (31/05/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.