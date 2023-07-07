England U21 v Spain U21 tips: Under-21 Euro 2023 final best bets and preview

England's Young Lions have made it to the final of the Under-21 Euros, taking on a talented Spain group in Georgia. James Cantrill previews the contest, providing his best bets.

The Under-21 Euro 2023 final pits England against Spain as the Young Lions look to end a 39-year wait for the accolade. They last reached a final in 2009, Stuart Pearce was the manager and Germany ran out 4-0 winners. Interestingly, seven of England’s players went onto play for Sunderland while seven of the German squad went onto lift the World Cup. We look set for an intriguing clash in Georgia, pitting the competition's premier offence against its most stubborn defence. La Rojita top the charts for goals scored (13) hitting Ukraine for five in the semi-final despite going a goal down.

Sergio Gomez and Abel Ruiz sit at the top of the tree for goals scored, each bagging three and contributing a further two assists. England are more than capable of hindering the Spaniards. Lee Carsley's starlets are yet to concede a goal this summer, keeping five clean sheets en route to the final. James Trafford has faced four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.35) and foiled 11 shots on target. With Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Levi Cowill operating in front of him, combining for 135 league appearances, Spanish chances will be at a premium. Given the occasion, siding with a lack of goals and backing defence to trump offence seems logical here. Finals are often cagey affairs so the 8/11 about UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet SERGIO GOMEZ has been in fine form. Operating a little higher then we were used to at Manchester City, the versatile player has featured exclusively on the left hand side of midfield. From here, Gomez has had a direct hand in five goals, racked up eight shots and hitting the target with three. Siding with him to register 1+ SHOT ON TARGET is the play here. It is a bet that has clicked in 75% of his appearances this summer which is why the 13/10 available is worth a punt. CLICK HERE to back Sergio Gomez 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet

