gomes madueke gibbs white

England squad announced: Lee Carsley names four uncapped players

By Sporting Life
14:22 · THU August 29, 2024

Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes received their maiden senior England call-ups, but Kyle Walker was conspicuous by his absence from interim boss Lee Carsley’s first squad.

The 50-year-old has temporarily stepped up from his role as England Under-21s boss after Gareth Southgate left following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Walker served as vice-captain in Germany and was an eye-catching omission from a squad for the Nations League doubleheader against the Republic of Ireland and Finland that saw Carsley called up a number of the young players.

Uncapped Madueke, Gibbs-White, Livramento and Gomes have been included, while Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish return having been left out of the final Euro 2024 squad.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw missed out through injury, while Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement before Thursday’s announcement.

Ben White, who turned down a call-up in March, remained absent despite the change in coaching staff.

There was no place for Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton.

Squad in full:

  • Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle).
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Rico Lewis (Man City), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Man City).
  • Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottm Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Man City).
  • Forwards: Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Man City), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

