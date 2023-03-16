Gareth Southgate selects Ivan Toney in his latest England squad, despite a potential ban hanging over the player’s head.
The in-form Brentford striker is in Southgate’s first squad since the World Cup quarter-final exit to France in December for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month.
But Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, who missed his side’s 3-1 win at Leicester at the weekend, is ruled out of the opening qualifying matches due to injury.
Toney is still waiting for a Football Association verdict after being charged with 262 breaches of FA gambling rules, with a lengthy suspension possible.
He scored his 17th goal of the season in Brentford’s 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday.
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney.
Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, being investigated by police after allegedly exposing himself in a bar, is included in the 25-man squad.
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell has earned a recall for the first time since the 10-0 win over San Marino in November 2021.
Leicester’s James Maddison, whose World Cup was wrecked by injury, keeps his spot along with Kalvin Phillips, despite his lack of action for Manchester City.
Along with Sterling, Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Callum Wilson are absent having all gone to the World Cup.
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who has scored six goals in his last seven games, misses out too.
England travel to Naples to face Italy on March 23 before hosting Ukraine on March 26 in Group C.