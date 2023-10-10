England squad: Alternative call-ups for Gareth Southgate to consider

Often left disappointed by Gareth Southgate's squad selections? Join the club.

Seeing the likes of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson continue to clog up a spot in the England setup is frustrating to say the least, especially when England have the requisite quality to beat any team in the world. Loyalty and consistency might well be admirable traits for a while, but when it becomes detrimental to the team, solid tournaments are less of a defence. As mentioned, England have the quality within the squad to field a fearful starting line-up, but there is space for some fresh faces. Here's some alternatives for a call-up.

James Trafford A third goalkeeper to sit behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale is hardly a pressing matter, but it seems like the right time to bring Burnley's James Trafford into the fold. Following a terrific European Under-21 Championship for a victorious England this summer, Trafford is the full-time starter in goal for the Clarets. He's obviously very confident with the ball at his feet, something that Gareth Southgate has prioritised with his position in the England setup, and is comfortable at backing up a high line. Only three goalkeepers have more defensive actions outside of the penalty area than Trafford this season. The amount of goals he's conceded already this season might be a concern for some (20 in eight games), but his post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed number (-1.0) is close enough to average to suggest he's not a poor shot-stopper. Factoring in his on-ball traits, he should be bumped up a level.

Max Kilman I'm sure a lot of people now know about Max Kilman's futsal background, mentioned almost every time a Wolves game is televised, but the 26-year-old is clearly comfortable on the ball. Indeed, a total of just three centre-backs completed more than Kilman's 127 progressive passes last season and his dribbling abilities are a skill that would be useful for his nation. Centre-backs who can play on the left side are a hot commodity these days, especially when Southgate continues to pick Harry Maguire. It's a problem position for England and given Kilman showed improvement in the defensive side last season, too, he should be considered for selection at this point.

Wolves' Max Kilman

Rico Lewis Who are we to argue with the great Pep Guardiola? Manchester City's manager claimed Rico Lewis is one of the best players he's ever coached after his outstanding performance away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Maybe we should take those comments with a tiny pinch of salt, but the 18-year-old has undoubtedly been excellent for his club when called upon and if you're good enough, you're old enough in football now. Lewis' tactical versatility is a bonus for squads at international level, deployed in all kinds of positions for Guardiola's city already in his short career thus far, so he really could be on Southgate's mind throughout this campaign.

Morgan Gibbs-White Finding a place for Morgan Gibbs-White might be difficult, but there's no doubt that Nottingham Forest's creative hub is worthy of an England call-up. Gibbs-White comfortably led Forest in tackles in the final third, key passes, passes into the penalty area, progressive passes, progressive carry distance, carries into the final third, carries into the penalty area and shot-creation actions last season, recording the highest expected goal involvement (12.2 xGI) figure at his club by far. He's started this season in a similar fashion, clearly the most important player for Steve Cooper's side after a breakout 2022/23. England are blessed with talent going forward, but they can often dominate play against teams and it's not out of the question that Gibbs-White can be played a little deeper. Indeed, he certainly can't be a downgrade on Jordan Henderson.

SO CLOSE! 🤏



Gibbs-White's subtle effort comes back off the post! 😯 pic.twitter.com/cPawKUVV7J — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 7, 2023

Cole Palmer As mentioned, England are fairly set in attacking areas for quality, but there are some players playing limited minutes and looking a little out of form. The same can't really be said for Cole Palmer's form at the moment. Chelsea's new man has already impressed in his short stint at the club and was a standout in some early Manchester City games this season. Limited minutes played thus far isn't a massive issue given his situation this summer, and Palmer has been very productive when he has seen the field. A star of England's European Under-21 Championship success in the summer, Palmer looks ready for the big time.