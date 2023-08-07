England progressed to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria.
It was a tough afternoon for the Lionesses, who were out-shot 20-12 by the opposition across the 120 minutes.
Neither side could force the breakthrough with the scoreline level at 0-0 in Brisbane, resulting in a shootout to decide the winner.
Georgia Stanway put her opening spot kick wide, although Desire Oparanozie followed with an identical effort to keep the scoreline level after the opening round.
Michelle Alozie's spot kick flew far over the crossbar after Bethany England had given Sarina Wiegman's side the advantage, with Rachel Daly making no mistake as she found the top corner with a fierce effort.
Alex Greenwood struck having seen Rasheedat Ajibade convert, before Chloe Kelly fired in the winner with a powerful effort above the diving Chiamaka Nnadozie in the Nigeria goal.
England also saw Lauren James dismissed for violent conduct in the latter stages of normal time.
The 21-year-old was sent off in the 87th minute for standing on Nigeria’s Alozie. Having initially been shown a yellow card before VAR intervened, referee Melissa Borjas changed her decision to a red after watching the incident back pitchside.