The Lionesses became the first England senior team to win a major tournament on foreign soil by beating Spain on penalties to retain their Women's Euros title.

Three years on from scoring the extra-time winner at Wembley, and only days on from sending England to the Euro 2025 final, Chloe Kelly was once again the woman of the moment, rifling home the decisive spot-kick after Hannah Hampton had saved two of Spain's three missed penalties. Remarkably, England manager Sarina Wiegman has now won three successive European titles having lifted the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017.

Alessia Russo (C) equalised for England in the second half

This was yet another game where the Lionesses fought back to overcome the odds. They trailed at half-time to a goal from Spain midfielder Mariona Caldentey, but her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo was finally rewarded for a tireless tournament display when she headed home an equaliser just before the hour mark. The match ebbed and flowed throughout the remainder of both normal and extra time, before eventually leading to penalties, where England again faced more adversity. Beth Mead thought she had scored the opening penalty of the shootout only to be asked to re-take it for a double-kick, with that second attempt then kept out. But Hampton dragged the Lionesses back into it with two saves, leaving Kelly to once again end the night as England's hero.